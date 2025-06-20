JLS star Aston Merrygold shocks fans with picture in stretcher in back of ambulance

JLS singer Aston Merrygold was taken to hospital in an ambulance. Picture: Instagram

By Ruth Lawes

JLS singer Aston Merrygold has shared a picture of himself in a stretcher on an ambulance with a cannula inserted into his arm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 37-year-old captioned the Instagram post on Friday night: “It has been an interesting 13 hours.”

He did not reveal the reason for the medical assistance.

In the picture, Mr Merrygold is seen lying on a stretcher wearing sunglasses and making a thumbs up sign.

It is overlaid by thumbnails including a close-up of Mr Merrygold’s face and a cannula protruding from his forearm.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Mr Merrygold was making his voice-acting debut in Disney and Pixar film Elio.

Read more: JLS 'original member' dies age 35 as Aston Merrygold shares heart-wrenching tribute

Read more: Netflix star Sara Burack killed in Hamptons hit-and-run as police launch manhunt for driver

Mr Merrygold shot to fame as a member of JLS on The X Factor. Picture: Getty

The movie, which was released globally in cinemas today, also stars Zoe Saldaña and Jameela Jamil.

Speaking about his role in Elio, Mr Merrygold said: I’m so excited and beyond honoured to join the voice cast for the all-new original film Elio from the iconic Animation Studio.

“I mean who isn’t a Pixar fan? It means everything to me that my kids will be able to hear their Dad’s voice on the big screen!”

Mr Merrygold first shot to fame after coming second place as a member of boy band JLS on ITV competition show The X Factor in 2008.

The group disbanded in 2013 after the final gig of their Goodbye Tour at The 02 Arena in London but reunited in 2020.

Mr Merrygold is voice-acting a character in Disney and Pixar film Elio. Picture: Getty

Last weekend, JLS were a surprise act at Capital’s Summertime Ball alongside a line-up that included Will Smith and Jessie J.

Outside of music, Mr Merrygold has competed on Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer UK.

He was also a judge on the Irish talent show The Big Deal along with Boy George, Jedward, Lyra and Deirdre O’Kane.

LBC has contacted Mr Merrygold’s rep for comment.