John Torode to 'take legal action' against BBC after MasterChef axing amid racism claim in Gregg Wallace report

16 July 2025, 18:47

The TV chef, 59, broke his silence on Tuesday night after the show's producers Banijay UK confirmed his contract will not be renewed.
The TV chef, 59, broke his silence on Tuesday night after the show's producers Banijay UK confirmed his contract will not be renewed. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The former MasterChef presenter is reportedly planning to take legal action against the BBC after he was axed from the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an explosive post on Instagram, Torode reiterated he had "no recollection" of making a racist comment.

The former TV host is now planning to take action and is speaking with an employment lawyer to "clear his name", The Mirror reported.

The source said: "John is preparing to launch the lawsuit against the BBC.

“He wants to pursue them for unfair dismissal. He’s telling people there is no proof of his supposed comment. It was not in a work capacity, it was just hearsay. John is determined to clear his name.”

Read more: They’ll Keep You Till You're No Use’: Nadiya Hussain hits-out at BBC after show cancellation

Read more: ITV will 'stand by' John Torode after he was axed from MasterChef over racism claim

His statement read: "Although I haven't heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay - I am seeing and reading that I've been "sacked" from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I'm accused of.

"The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

"I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in the last few days seem to have prevented that."

On Monday, Torode took to Instagram to tell fans that he had allegedly made the remarks in 2018 or 2019, and that he had apologised immediately afterwards.

The allegation was upheld in a report, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, which also substantiated 45 out of the 83 allegations made against his co-host Gregg Wallace.

Speaking in an Instagram post on Monday, Torode said he had "no recollection" of the alleged incident, adding: "I do not believe that it happened."

A Banijay spokesperson said: “In response to John Torode’s statement, it is important to stress that Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously.

“The legal team at Lewis Silkin that investigated the allegations relating to Gregg Wallace also substantiated an accusation of highly offensive racist language against John Torode which occurred in 2018.

“This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint. Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”

A BBC spokesperson added that the allegation against Torode “involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace” which was “investigated and substantiated” by the independent investigation led by Lewis Silkin.

They said: “John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

“The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

