Johnny Depp self-portrait to go on sale alongside artwork dedicated to his daughter Lily-Rose Depp

Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Artwork created by the Pirates of the Caribbean alum during his time in the south of France is to go on sale.

The collection is called Let the Light In and features a painting of a rose for his daughter, the Nosferatu actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Depp created the original works in the early 2000s, during the early years of his relationship with French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis.

The couple lived with their children, Jack and Lily-Rose, at their estate Le Hameau, in the south of France, where he created the works.

Depp and Paradis announced they were going their separate ways in 2012.

Picture: Alamy

Depp said: “I’ve been lucky enough to understand through various artists – listening, learning things – the only thing you can really do is add the light to what’s there.”

Asked about his watercolour self-portrait, Depp said: “It represents exactly what I was experiencing at the time – very present, just there.”

The other piece is a single rose, entitled A Rose Is a Rose Is a Rose.

Depp added: “When Lily-Rose was a little kiddie, I’d paint her a rose every Valentine’s Day.

“On Mother’s Day, I’d paint Vanessa some roses. You don’t really know where it’s going to go, it’s all up to chance.”

The rose is dedicated to Depp's daughter, actress Lily-Rose. Picture: Alamy

The paintings - available in a limited edition of 195 - are hand-signed by the Edward Scissorhands star.

The works can be purchased individually or as a set.

The paintings follow on from previous art Depp has created and sold in recent years.

The works will go on sale from 8am on July 18, exclusively at castlefineart.com and in their 38 nationwide UK galleries.