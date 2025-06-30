Jon Bon Jovi refusing to sell beachfront property to myserious buyer

By Rebecca Henrys

A rockstar is reportedly refusing to sell his Florida beachfront home as a mysterious buyer purchases neighbouring properties.

Jon Bon Jovi is remaining steadfast in his refusal to sell his seven-bedroom $43 million mansion on North Ocean Boulevard, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He has apparently turned down more than one offer to sell his estate to the mysterious buyer.

It has been suggested that a buyer with links to Microsoft is behind the acquisition of a number of properties in the area just north of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Among the homes already purchased by the buyer are two properties formerly owned by the heir of cosmetic brand Estee Lauder, William Lauder, which reportedly cost $200 million.

Another house located across from Bon Jovi's, that was once owned by former chair of Hearst Magazine, Cathleen Black, was sold to the buyer for $18 million.

And, finally, the home next to Bon Jovi's was sold for $30 million.

The combined size of all four properties is 4.2 acres.