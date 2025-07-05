Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, who starred in Fantastic Four and Nip/Tuck, dies aged 56

Australian actor Julian McMahon has died after a private cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in Fantastic Four, Nip/Tuck and Charmed, has died aged 56.

The Australian actor died in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday after being diagnosed with cancer, which he did not publicly disclose.

His wife Kelly McMahon said in a statement to Deadline: "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

McMahon's wife Mrs McMahon announced his death. Picture: Getty

Born in Sydney in 1968, McMahon was the only son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon and socialite and philanthropist Lady Sonia McMahon.

He began his career as a model, before becoming an actor in 1989 with a lead role in Australian daytime soap The Power, The Passion.

McMahon's next role was soldier Benito "Ben" Lucini in Home and Away.

In the 90s, the actor moved to the US, where he secured his Hollywood breakout role in soap opera Another World.

After a four-year stint as Detective John Grant in the crime drama Profiler, he was cast as Cole Turner in supernatural TV series Charmed.

McMahon had roles in shows including Nip/Tuck and Charmed. Picture: Getty

For seven years, McMahon starred in medical drama Nip/Tuck, with his performance as Dr Christian Troy earning him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in 2004.

McMahon also had roles in films including Chasing Sleep alongside Jeff Daniels, Red, Faces in the Crowd, Bait 3D and Swinging Safari.

In 2005 and 2007, he portrayed Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four duology.

McMahon's most recent performances include FBI: ostensibly Wanted, The Surfer and The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat.

His last credit before his death was Netflix crime caper The Residence in which he played the Australian Prime Minister.

McMahon is survived by his daughter Madison “Maddy” McMahon and Mrs McMahon.