Hollywood actor Julian McMahon's cause of death revealed

Julian McMahon's cause of death has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Julian McMahon's cause of death has been revealed following the actor's passing at age 56.

The Australian actor, best known for his roles in Fantastic Four, Nip/Tuck and Charmed, is said to have died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer, according to a report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner obtained by People.

The manner of death was ruled as natural, and his remains have since been cremated.

The actor died in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday after being diagnosed with cancer, which he did not publicly disclose.

Earlier in the week, a post was shared on the actor's Instagram which was liked by over 40,000 people and read: "For all of those who loved Julian, thank you."

Julian McMahon died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer. Picture: Getty

Last Friday, McMahon's wife Kelly shared in a statement: "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."

Born in Sydney in 1968, McMahon was the only son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon and socialite and philanthropist Lady Sonia McMahon.

He began his career as a model, before becoming an actor in 1989.

His last credit before his death was Netflix crime caper The Residence in which he played the Australian Prime Minister.