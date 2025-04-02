Julie Goodyear's husband shares rare photo of Coronation Street star two years on from dementia diagnosis

2 April 2025, 19:31

Julie Goodyear
Julie Goodyear. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Julie Goodyear's husband has shared a touching photo of the Coronation Street star, two years on from her dementia diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Brand posted the photo of Goodyear, who played Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch on the soap for 25 years, as she turned 83.

Goodyear announced she had dementia in 2023. Dementia is the name for a group of symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain function, according to the NHS. The condition can affect memory, thinking skills and other mental abilities.

Goodyear married Brand, her fourth husband, in 2007.

Brand wrote: "Just got home with my lovely wife and we’ve had a fantastic day together.

"Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us."

Read more: Husband of Julie Goodyear talks of watching her 'slowly fading away' following dementia diagnosis

Read more: Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia, heartbroken husband reveals

Julie Goodyear is living with dementia
Julie Goodyear is living with dementia. Picture: Social media

Brand has previously spoken out about the strain that living with a partner with dementia can bring.

Speaking last year, he said: "I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been - the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room," he said.

"All of this is now slowly fading away and it's extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration.

"Julie now struggles recognising people and everyone she meets is called 'Scott'.

"Not being able to spontaneously go out as husband and wife, holding hands as we stroll along, going for meals together and going shopping - all these losses for me symbolise the Long Goodbye."

Julie Goodyear on the set of Coronation Street in 1992
Julie Goodyear on the set of Coronation Street in 1992. Picture: Getty

She was renowned for her trademark leopard-print clothing and glamorous looks both on and off screen, but Brand said dementia has caused a lack of interest in her appearance."Julie has always been extremely glamorous, going nowhere without her make up.

"But now the lipsticks and make-up go unworn, and clothes are no longer of interest, especially the leopard print," he said.

Brand said after the diagnosis, which he announced publicly last June, he initially "refused to accept any support" before realising "I couldn't do it by myself".

"I had to give up work to become Julie's full-time carer," he said, "I wasn't coping and needed to seek support.

Julie Goodyear
Julie Goodyear. Picture: Alamy

"Caring for Julie is my priority, but my health was being affected and as a lone carer I felt it was 'killing me'. "Julie had always dealt with the finances but now she cannot even recognise the value of money.

"I was suddenly thrown into having to sort out all the household affairs, something Julie had always managed with ease and perfection.

"It was like being thrown into a new world of having to do everything by myself.

"I would advise anyone going through this journey to accept help straight away."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The blurry thieves stole £3,000 worth of cigarettes and vapes.

Police release CCTV after thieves steal £3,000 of vapes - but images leave the public calling for 'the ghostbusters'

: An aerial view shows the scorched graveyard around a church following a large blaze the previous day, on July 20, 2022 in Wennington, Greater London

Londoners urged not to have barbecues this weekend amid soaring temperatures 'because of wildfire risk'

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' as Apprentice star teases potential US Presidential meeting

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' - as Apprentice star teases potential US Presidential meeting

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license

Husband left 'utterly bereft' after Brit mum and two daughters killed in New York car crash

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2: Exciting reveal, but why is it more expensive here?

BRITAIN-FUNERAL-POLICE

Funeral director charged with 64 offences including fraud, theft and preventing 30 lawful burials

swallow-tail

Brits urged to 'stop mowing lawns' amid 'national butterfly crisis' with more than half of species in decline

Kyle Kitchen, 38, murdered eight-week-old Primose Kane

Dad who murdered daughter by violently shaking her as baby is jailed for life

Buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations in Gaza

Israel expands ground attack on Gaza to seize 'large areas' - despite pleas from hostage families

Douglas Clifton Brown, 56, tried to kill his estranged wife

Old Etonian who tried to murder his estranged partner by throwing her down a 240ft well is jailed for 24 years

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Pictured: Missing 11-year-old 'swept away' while paddling in the River Thames

Hot cross buns could be scarce this Easter as farmers continue to protest against Rachel Reeves' 'tractor tax'.

Hot cross bun shortage looms as farmers escalate 'tractor tax' protests

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot

Teenage girl shot dead during gang 'ride-out' following social media humiliation

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license

Brit mum and daughters, eight and five, killed in crash by driver who said 'I have the devil in me'

Deborah Gosling, donor Julie Wild’s twin sister, greets Corinne Hutton in an emotional first meeting

Hand transplant recipient hugs donor's sister in emotional first meeting

One Newcastle Fan proved his devotion to his club by getting a QR code tattoo - linking to a video of their cup final goal.

Newcastle Fan has QR code tattooed on leg linking to video of cup final goal - but rival fans work to get clip taken down

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fran Jones collapsed on court during a match in Colombia

British tennis star Fran Jones collapses during her match and leaves court in wheelchair

CCTV shows moment plain-clothed police officers in Exeter swoop in on alleged shoplifter

New way to tackle shoplifters introduced in Devon after huge rise in thefts - with businesses urged to report crimes
Police said two people died on Palliser Road, Roseneath.

British couple found dead at home in New Zealand - just months after moving to 'begin new chapter'
The couple said they had previously been banned from entering Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

WhatsApp row messages revealed that led to police raid on school parents home

Val Kilmer's final Instagram video

Val Kilmer's haunting final posts revealed after Top Gun star's death aged 65

Life-saving actions were immediately taken

Man shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes Pret A Manger charged at officers while brandishing knife
Virginia Giuffre warned it was a "very bad situation" after she claimed a school bus ploughed into her car

Virginia Giuffre was charged with breaching restraining order days before crash that 'left her with days to live'
Val Kilmer

Top Gun and Batman star Val Kilmer dies aged 65

New Scotland Yard Sign London

Met Police to cut more than 1,700 officers and staff amid growing funding crisis

Zhenhao Zou raped at least ten women

Twenty-three more women contact police over fears they were attacked by serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's lifestyle brand has sold out

Meghan's £22 honey and £11 jam sell out within an hour - along with everything else in her new lifestyle brand
Meghan Markle's 'With Love Meghan' lifestyle series had mixed reviews

Revealed: Eye-watering prices of Meghan's lifestyle products including limited edition honey and flower sprinkles
Dr Sophie Chandauka has accused Prince Harry of bullying

Charity boss who accused Prince Harry of 'harassment and bullying' forced off social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News