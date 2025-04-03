Julie Goodyear's husband removes rare photo of Coronation Street star after dementia diagnosis amid blacklash

3 April 2025, 15:53 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 18:02

Julie Goodyear as Bet Lynch. Her husband has now deleted a recent photograph of the actress which he shared in honour of her 83rd birthday on Wednesday
Julie Goodyear as Bet Lynch. Her husband has now deleted a recent photograph of the actress which he shared in honour of her 83rd birthday on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Julie Goodyear's husband was forced to remove the picture of the star on her birthday after backlash from fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Brand posted the photo of Goodyear, who played Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch on the soap for 25 years, as she turned 83.

Goodyear announced she had dementia in 2023. Dementia is the name for a group of symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain function, according to the NHS. The condition can affect memory, thinking skills and other mental abilities.

Goodyear married Brand, her fourth husband, in 2007.

Brand wrote: "Just got home with my lovely wife and we’ve had a fantastic day together.

"Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us."

However, Mr Brand was forced to delete the picture after backlash from fans.

Some believed the photo was too personal as her image has changed so much since her diagnosis.

Julie Goodyear is living with dementia
Julie Goodyear is living with dementia. Picture: Social media

Brand has previously spoken out about the strain that living with a partner with dementia can bring.

Speaking last year, he said: "I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been - the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room," he said.

"All of this is now slowly fading away and it's extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration.

"Julie now struggles recognising people and everyone she meets is called 'Scott'.

"Not being able to spontaneously go out as husband and wife, holding hands as we stroll along, going for meals together and going shopping - all these losses for me symbolise the Long Goodbye."

Julie Goodyear on the set of Coronation Street in 1992
Julie Goodyear on the set of Coronation Street in 1992. Picture: Getty

One comment read: "Wonderful to see her Scott."

"Birthday girl looks very happy there Scott, glad you've had a good day," another wrote.

She was renowned for her trademark leopard-print clothing and glamorous looks both on and off screen, but Brand said dementia has caused a lack of interest in her appearance."Julie has always been extremely glamorous, going nowhere without her make up.

"But now the lipsticks and make-up go unworn, and clothes are no longer of interest, especially the leopard print," he said.

Brand said after the diagnosis, which he announced publicly last June, he initially "refused to accept any support" before realising "I couldn't do it by myself".

"I had to give up work to become Julie's full-time carer," he said, "I wasn't coping and needed to seek support.

Julie Goodyear
Julie Goodyear. Picture: Alamy

"Caring for Julie is my priority, but my health was being affected and as a lone carer I felt it was 'killing me'. "Julie had always dealt with the finances but now she cannot even recognise the value of money.

"I was suddenly thrown into having to sort out all the household affairs, something Julie had always managed with ease and perfection.

"It was like being thrown into a new world of having to do everything by myself.

"I would advise anyone going through this journey to accept help straight away."

