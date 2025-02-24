Justin Bieber breaks silence amid fans' fears after series of gaunt and dishevelled photos emerge

24 February 2025, 06:54

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Justin Bieber's team have spoken out for the first time since a series of photos emerged that prompted fears for his health and wellbeing by fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A representative for the singer sought to dispel rumours that he was using hard drugs, claiming that in fact he was "in one of the best places of his life".

Photos of the star have surfaced in recent weeks showing him looking tired and haggard.

But the spokesperson said this was simply a result of Bieber working hard on his music and looking after his baby, who is having trouble sleeping.

The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the representative told US showbiz outlet TMZ, adding that the singer is "in one of the best places in his life."

The spokesperson said the past year had been "transformative" for Bieber, and that he "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

The rumours swirling about the singer's health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," the representative said.

Bieber himself has been honest about his hard drug use earlier in his career, which he worked hard to end.

The former child star said he began smoking cannabis at 13 and later began drinking a codeine-based drink and taking pills.

In August last year, he and his wife Hailey announced the birth of their first child, named Jack Blues.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Picture: Alamy

Hailey and Justin announced they were expecting their first child together in May.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018.

The pair first met in 2009 and briefly got together in 2016 while Justin was on a break from his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez.

But after Bieber and Selena called it quits for good in 2018, he reunited with Hailey.

Zelenskyy willing to step down as Ukraine's President 'immediately' if it 'brings peace or Nato membership'

Zelenskyy willing to step down as Ukraine's president 'immediately' if it 'brings peace or Nato membership'
UK Weather, London - 9 February 2020. Storm Ciara brings gale force winds and heavy rain to the London’s West End Theatreland district. Credit: Thamesfleet/Alamy Live News

Fresh amber alert as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning with UK facing heavy rain and 70mph winds
Homeless asylum seeker starved to death while 'dangling from a London skylight for six days'

Homeless asylum seeker starved to death while 'dangling from skylight for six days'

Destruction in Kryvyi Rih, via The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk

Russia launches 'aerial terror' on Ukraine, with the biggest drone attack of the war so far
Krystena Murray, 38, with her baby boy.

Woman sues IVF clinic after being forced to give up baby that wasn't hers, in embryo mix up
Trump a 'useful idiot' to Putin claims ex-security advisor John Bolton, with threats of a 'third term' being taken serious

Trump a 'useful idiot' to Putin claims ex-security advisor John Bolton, with threats of a 'third term' being taken seriously
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during Scottish Labour Party Conference

Keir Starmer slams Reform UK's 'dangerous right-wing politics' as he accuses Farage of 'fawning over Putin'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned a bad peace deal could be a 'disaster for everyone', as he urged the US to stand by Ukraine on Sunday.

Starmer says UK won’t cave to 'threats and tyranny' as PM warns bad Ukraine deal would be a 'disaster for everyone'
Tram crash Mosley Street Manchester where 3 year old girl was killed. Manchester UK Picture credit garyroberts/worldwidefeatures.com

Police hunt van driver after girl, 3, dies following tram and vehicle crash in Manchester

A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German voters head to the polls in high-stakes election set to impact Europe

