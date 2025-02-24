Justin Bieber breaks silence amid fans' fears after series of gaunt and dishevelled photos emerge

By Kit Heren

Justin Bieber's team have spoken out for the first time since a series of photos emerged that prompted fears for his health and wellbeing by fans.

A representative for the singer sought to dispel rumours that he was using hard drugs, claiming that in fact he was "in one of the best places of his life".

Photos of the star have surfaced in recent weeks showing him looking tired and haggard.

But the spokesperson said this was simply a result of Bieber working hard on his music and looking after his baby, who is having trouble sleeping.

The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the representative told US showbiz outlet TMZ, adding that the singer is "in one of the best places in his life."

The spokesperson said the past year had been "transformative" for Bieber, and that he "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

The rumours swirling about the singer's health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," the representative said.

Bieber himself has been honest about his hard drug use earlier in his career, which he worked hard to end.

The former child star said he began smoking cannabis at 13 and later began drinking a codeine-based drink and taking pills.

In August last year, he and his wife Hailey announced the birth of their first child, named Jack Blues.

Hailey and Justin announced they were expecting their first child together in May.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018.

The pair first met in 2009 and briefly got together in 2016 while Justin was on a break from his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez.

But after Bieber and Selena called it quits for good in 2018, he reunited with Hailey.