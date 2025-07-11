Justin Bieber surprises fans by releasing seventh studio album

Justin Bieber has released his seventh album. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Justin Bieber has excited fans by releasing his seventh album, his first since becoming a father.

The album, titled Swag, contains 21 songs with track names including Therapy Session, Dadz Love and Forgiveness.

The songs Walking Away and Daisies appear to allude to the singer's marriage to Hailey and their recent highly publicized struggles, while there are songs titled Devotion and Soulful which are seemingly linked to his Christian faith.

Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain are just some of the big names he has collaborated with.

The singer posted about the album on Instagram with a range of promotional images, including some featuring his wife, their son Jack Blues and himself, and several billboards promoting the record have been seen in various locations.

Many fans have shared their excitement about the latest offering from the singer on social media.

"The álbum of the year!! what??? Who said that?" someone wrote on Instagram.

"You devoured," another said, while another chimed: "The legend returned."

A few of the songs on the album appear to be about Bieber's relationship with his wife Hailey. Picture: Getty

Among the famous faces sharing their support was Big Sean, who commented on Bieber's Instagram post with the word: "Yes!!!!"

The album comes amid fans being concerned about Bieber's mental health. In recent months, the singer has shared multiple posts online about the intrusion of paparazzi in his personal life.

His sixth album titled Justice was released in 2021.