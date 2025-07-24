'Cry Me a River': Justin Timberlake fans demand 'refund' following lacklustre performances

Justin Timberlake has been blasted by fans for his lacklustre performances. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Justin Timberlake has left fans disappointed and demanding refunds after he appeared to only sing a few words of his songs during several performances.

Last year Timberlake, 44, embarked on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his first in five years.

Although it officially ended in February, it was shortly followed by an extension that has included festivals and one-off concerts titled ‘JT Live 2025’.

However, he has received backlash for his performances. Last week, for example, he played at the Electric Castle festival in Romania, where he was met with criticism from fans.

Attendees took to social media to blast the singer, known for hits including Cry Me a River and Rock Your Body, for being "mute" while performing.

A video posted to TikTok which has racked up over 2.3 million views shows Timberlake dancing and walking up and down the stage while barely singing his song Can't Stop the Feeling! as rain poured.

Several social media users have said they want a refund after attending Timberlake shows, in which he appears to only sing a few words of songs including Cry Me a River. Picture: Alamy

Another TikTok user shared the video and captioned it: "When you pay for a concert but get a mute singer."

Many posted comments including: "I want a refund and I didn't even go" and "imagine paying to sing for Justin Timberlake."

Another TikTok video, which has amassed over 3.4 million views, shows the singer at Lollapalooza Paris, dubbing him "Justin 'I didn't know I was supposed to sing at a concert' Timberlake."

In the clip, he can be heard singing a few words of his hit Cry Me a River and telling the crowd: "Say what?"

Comments on the clip include: "He's bringing lazy back" and "Justin Timberlake karaoke tour."

Timberlake is set to perform in Azerbaijan and Turkey next.