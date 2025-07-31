Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis - as singer opens up on battle with 'relentlessly debilitating' condition

Rio de Janeiro, September 18, 2017. Singer Justin Timberlake, during the presentation of his show at Rock in Rio 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Justin Timberlake has revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease following a year filled with health issues.

The Sexy Back and Mirror singer, who has just completed his 'The Forget Tomorrow' world tour, opened up about his health troubles in a candid social media post on Thursday.

In the frank Instagram post, the singer explained the "relentlessly debilitating" symptoms that accompanied the disease.

Revealing that the diagnosis came with a sense of relief, the entertainer, who is married to actor Jessica Biel with whom he shares two children, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

The singer explained despite being a "private person' he was choosing to open up about the "massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness" he had suffered in recent months.

He explained that he was sharing his diagnosis in the hope "we can all find a way to be more connected", adding: "I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too. [cont. in comments]".

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake at the gala screening for Woody Allen's film Café Society and opening ceremony , Cannes. Picture: Alamy

"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me," he revealed in the post.

"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.

"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.

"When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

"Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too. [cont. in comments]"

"Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.

"To everyone of you who came to see me on The Forget Tomorrow Tour or JT Live ‘25 (or any other tour or show throughout the years for that matter)… your energy and love continues to humble me. Your signs, messages, and DIY t-shirts have made me laugh and smile so many times. And, hearing and watching you all sing these songs, word for word, at the top of your lungs, will forever leave me in awe. You have made my dreams come true."

