Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis - as singer opens up on battle with 'relentlessly debilitating' condition

31 July 2025, 18:38 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 19:01

Rio de Janeiro, September 18, 2017. Singer Justin Timberlake, during the presentation of his show at Rock in Rio 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Rio de Janeiro, September 18, 2017. Singer Justin Timberlake, during the presentation of his show at Rock in Rio 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Justin Timberlake has revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease following a year filled with health issues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sexy Back and Mirror singer, who has just completed his 'The Forget Tomorrow' world tour, opened up about his health troubles in a candid social media post on Thursday.

In the frank Instagram post, the singer explained the "relentlessly debilitating" symptoms that accompanied the disease.

Revealing that the diagnosis came with a sense of relief, the entertainer, who is married to actor Jessica Biel with whom he shares two children, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

The singer explained despite being a "private person' he was choosing to open up about the "massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness" he had suffered in recent months.

He explained that he was sharing his diagnosis in the hope "we can all find a way to be more connected", adding: "I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too. [cont. in comments]".

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson 'devastated' after Diddly Squat Farm hit by TB outbreak

Read more: Man found guilty of raping and murdering ex-fiancée at five-star hotel after he lured her to birthday dinner

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake at the gala screening for Woody Allen's film Café Society and opening ceremony , Cannes
Actor and singer Justin Timberlake at the gala screening for Woody Allen's film Café Society and opening ceremony , Cannes. Picture: Alamy

"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me," he revealed in the post.

"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.

"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.

"When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

"Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too. [cont. in comments]"

"Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.

"To everyone of you who came to see me on The Forget Tomorrow Tour or JT Live ‘25 (or any other tour or show throughout the years for that matter)… your energy and love continues to humble me. Your signs, messages, and DIY t-shirts have made me laugh and smile so many times. And, hearing and watching you all sing these songs, word for word, at the top of your lungs, will forever leave me in awe. You have made my dreams come true."

It comes after Timberlake was arrest

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

h

'Very disappointed': Jet2 slams White House for using viral sound in deportation video

A police officer wearing a high-vis jacket

Police manhunt underway after boy, 8, sexually assaulted in tent at Scottish campsite

A man wearing a maroon shirt and white shorts

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of spot-fixing charges

A man stands in a garden surrounded by flowers

Reform councillor steps down after a month so wife can enter garden competition

Keith Bennett

Search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett continuing 'outside of public view'

Sheffield Wednesday FC v Millwall FC - Sky Bet Championship

Sheffield Wednesday match cancelled as players ‘refuse to play’ after club fails to pay wages on time

Ella Toone reveals her grandmother died on morning of Euro 2025 final

Ella Toone reveals her grandmother died on morning of Euro 2025 final

Left: A middle-aged man Right: A woman with long curly hair

Man found guilty of raping and murdering ex-fiancée at five-star hotel after he lured her to birthday dinner

A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

The coffin of Lord Norman Tebbit arrives at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds. The former Cabinet minister died on July 7 at the age of 94.

Politicians attend funeral of 'inspiring leader' Norman Tebbit

Staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London.

Nurses union overwhelmingly rejects pay deal as NHS faces further strike chaos

Jess Glynne Signer songwriter Jess Glynne performs at BOXPark Wembley during a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final match at the Stade de Geneve, Switzerland. Picture date: Tuesday July 22, 2025.

Jess Glynne v Donald Trump: Why is the Jet2 advert now everywhere?

Police were called to Austhorp Court, Leeds

Murder investigation launched after three-year-old girl found dead in quiet cul-de-sac

The group, behind a line called Top Gear or City Gear, were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday for selling the Class A drug between March 1 2022 and October 14 2023.

'Top Gear' drug gang who peddled cocaine to 10,000 City boys jailed

A midwife gets to cuddle a new born baby UK

No babies called Keir as Britain's most popular newborn names revealed - See full list

Conor McGregor has lost his appeal in a civil rape case.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor loses appeal in civil rape case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson revealed Clarkson's Farm had been hit by the outbreak

Jeremy Clarkson 'devastated' after Diddly Squat Farm hit by TB outbreak

Heathrow Airport disruption.

Chaos at UK airports that led to cancellations and passengers stranded sparked by 'software glitch' - as delays continue
Moinica Clare, from Brentford, West London slammed the air traffic control failure which forced her to miss her friend's wedding

‘Heartbroken’ woman misses wedding after air traffic control glitch grounds flight

Two police officers have been served with misconduct notices

Girl, 17, who died after fleeing police car on M5 'removed handcuffs' to escape

East Cliff in Whitby, North Yorkshire, England.

Bodies of man and woman found at bottom of Whitby Abbey cliffs

Kirsty Carless, 33, plunged a knife into 31-year-old Louis Price's heart in the early hours of December 25, 2024 after a friend sent her a screenshot of his dating profile on Tinder.

‘Jealous’ woman guilty of Christmas Day murder of father-of-six after seeing his Tinder profile
The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow

Hunt for newborn baby and woman who vanished after giving birth in east London underpass

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport, after radar failure led to the suspension of outbound flights across the UK

Passengers 'unlikely' to get compensation after travel chaos over air traffic control glitch
Tommy Robinson has reportedly left the country following the alleged assault.

Tommy Robinson 'in Tenerife' after alleged assault at St Pancras station, Brit holidaymaker claims
The Reform leader, 61, is the latest political figure to voice support for relocating the iconic street party from its traditional West London location.

Nigel Farage calls for Notting Hill Carnival to be moved to Hyde Park to curb violence and control crowds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News