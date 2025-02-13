Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'split' days after Grammys scandal - as rapper releases bizarre message

13 February 2025, 20:41 | Updated: 13 February 2025, 20:54

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly ended their relationship days after the rapper unleashed a series of antisemitic rants and shocked the world with their Grammys red carpet stunt.

It’s thought that couple have come to a verbal agreement that the 30-year old Australian will receive a $5million payout following the separation.

Kanye and Bianca married at end of 2022, with news of their 'divorce' emerging from insiders close to the couple, reports the MailOnline.

It comes just 11 days after the pair stunned onlookers on the Grammys red carpet by 'causing a scene'.

It's now been revealed the star took to X just hours before news of the 'separation' emerged, sharing a post with the word 'coercion'.

The post was sent after his account was restored earlier this week following a tirade of antisemitic abuse saw it taken offline.

However recent hours have seen all messages deleted from his page.

Taking to x Kanye posted the definition of 'coercion'
Taking to x Kanye posted the definition of 'coercion'. Picture: X

The Grammy's red carpet stunt saw Kanye demand Bianca remove her fur coat to reveal a sheer dress that left little to the imagination, with the Australian looking visibly unimpressed - despite complying with the rapper's request.

The couple tied the knot just weeks after the musician and fashion designer finalised his divorce from wife of six years Kim Kardashian.

News of Kanye and Bianca's split follows a series of antisemitic rants that culminated in a $2million Super Bowl advert directing viewers to his Yeezy web-store which offered shoppers a single white t-shirt emblazoned with a black Swastika.

It follows Kanye West returning to X after his account was deactivated following a racist rant.

Read more: There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it

Read more: Kanye West's store taken down by Shopify over sale of Swastika t-shirts following Super Bowl storm

West, who now goes by Ye, took to Elon Musk’s social media platform earlier this month to post a slew of anti-Semitic tweets.

One tweet declared "I AM A NAZI", another saying "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S".

At the end of his tirade, he said: "I won...I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for 12 hours and I still have my Twitter. And most importantly my billions.

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025.
Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy
Bianca spotted earlier this year without kanye
Bianca spotted earlier this year without kanye. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment. Thank you and love to all my fellow rappers. Thank you and love to all black women. Thank you and love to all gays.

Following his Twitter rant, Yeezy began selling swastika t-shirts on his Shopify store, which predictably resulted in it being taken down also.

The musician reportedly spent in the region of $2million on a single advert which aired during the Super Bowl, directing fans to his website where the t-shirts were sold.

Fox, the broadcaster televising the game nationally, is now facing questions over how the advert was allowed to be broadcast.

