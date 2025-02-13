Kanye West has X account reactivated after deleting anti-Semitic rant

Kanye West had his account suspended after posting "I AM A NAZI.". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kanye West has returned to X after his account was deactivated following a racist rant.

West, who now goes by Ye, took to Elon Musk’s social media platform earlier this month to post a slew of anti-Semitic tweets.

One tweet declared "I AM A NAZI", another saying "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S".

At the end of his tirade, he said: "I won...I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for 12 hours and I still have my Twitter. And most importantly my billions.

"Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment. Thank you and love to all my fellow rappers. Thank you and love to all black women. Thank you and love to all gays.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

"Thank you and love to all Jews. Thank you and love to all gay Jew rappers. Thank you to all broke N******. Thank you to the internet trolls.

"Thank you for all neurodivergents. And a special thank you to Elon. I actually love everybody (especially fat WOMEN)."

His account was promptly deactivated in the following hours.

One post by West described his tirade as "my greatest performance art piece thus far".

The post amassed nearly 34,000 likes.

Now, having deleted his sexist and racist tirade, the rapper is back on Musk’s platform - which has become a hotbed for far-right activity since he took over.

Despite his account being back up, it still contains a content warning.

The store's removal comes after it was revealed that Kanye West had begun selling t-shirts emblazoned with a black swastika emblem for $20 a piece. Picture: Picture: Yeezy

It reads: "Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?"

Following his Twitter rant, Yeezy began selling swastika t-shirts on his Shopify store, which predictably resulted in it being taken down also.

The musician reportedly spent in the region of $2million on a single advert which aired during the Super Bowl, directing fans to his website where the t-shirts were sold.

Fox, the broadcaster televising the game nationally, is now facing questions over how the advert was allowed to be broadcast.

The broadcaster has since declined to comment on the matter.