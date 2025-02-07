Kanye West declares he’s a ‘Nazi,’ ‘loves Hitler’ and that he has ‘dominion’ over Bianca Censori in vile rant

7 February 2025, 14:02

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Kanye West has described himself as a ‘Nazi’ and declared he owned his wife Bianca Censori in an unhinged rant - days after she made an appearance almost naked at the Grammys.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ye, 47, also called for music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be freed from jail.

In a long tirade of online messages, the rapper posted: “I’M A NAZI” and “I LOVE HITLER.”

He later added: "I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F*** ANTI SEMETIC MEANS."

He went on to post: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S***.

"YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL."

In one post, he tagged President Trump and begged: "PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF."

He then turned his attention to plus-sized models in fashion shows. He posted: “F**K ALL THIS WOKE S**T THEY PUTTING FAT B*****S ON THE RUNWAY NOBODY WANNA SEE THAT S**T ITS UNHEALTHY IT PROMOTES OBESITY AND THE WILD S**T IS IF THE FAT B*****S LOOSE WEIGHT THEN THEY LOOSE THEIR ACCEPT FOR ADELLE CAUSE SHE ACTUALLY HAS ANOTHER TALENT THEN BEING USED AS A PAWN FOR POLITICAL AGENDAS [sic].”

He then posted anti-Semitic comments, writing: “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F**K I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY F***ING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY D**K HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY.”

“'AMY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON AMD THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO HENNESY [sic]”

Controversy erupted on Sunday after Censori dropped her fur coat to reveal a barely-there mesh dress, with the pair reportedly crashing the red carpet at the world renowned music awards.

West, 47, and his architect wife, 30, were seen having a tense exchange moments before the stunt.

It led to a flurry of claims suggesting Ms Censori wanted to back out of the naked stunt, with her rapper husband insisting she go through with it.

The pair were spotted arriving at an LA recording studio late on Wednesday, with West telling waiting paparazzi: "Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys?"

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Moments later, Bianca was seen to smile at her husband's mere suggestion of the revealing outfit.

The rapper also took aim at the award's show, adding: "We beat the Grammies."

Kanye also boasted: "For clarity February 4th 2025 My wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth."

Read more: Bianca Censori 'wanted to back out of naked Grammys stunt - but Kanye West insisted'

Read more: UK must make it harder to buy knives online to prevent repeat of Southport killings, PM tells LBC

The Australian architect went on to break into laughter, as the photographers outside branded her outfit as "fire".

According to insiders following the stunt, Censori "would have much rather worn a pretty dress".

it comes as Bianca's mother Alexandra Censori spoke out for the first time following the attention grabbing stunt.

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can. I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you," she told the Daily Mail.

It follows reports that Censori will not face legal action for the stunt, amid swirling rumours that the naked gimmick amounted to breaking the law.

West was nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his 2024 track “Carnival”.

He lost to Kendrick Lamar, who also won Song of the Year.

