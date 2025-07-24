Kanye West's ex-assistant 'afraid' and in hiding after accusing rapper of sexual assault

Kanye West is being sued by his former assistant. . Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Kanye West's ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta is in hiding after accusing the rapper of sexual assault, according to her lawyer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Pisciotta, 36, first filed a lawsuit against West, 48, in June 2024, claiming he bombarded her with explicit messages, sexual videos and photos and masturbated in front of her.

In a new amended complaint earlier this month, she also accused him of sexual battery, sex trafficking, stalking, false imprisonment and oral rape.

West has denied the claims, calling them 'absurd and outlandish'.

Since taking legal action, Ms Pisciotta's lawyer Arick Fudali said she had removed most of her online presence and was 'just sort of sitting around and hiding - letting this lawsuit play out'.

Read more: John Torode sacked by BBC after being accused of singing along to Kanye West song Gold Digger

Read more: All the countries to have banned Kanye West

Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori in LA. Picture: Getty

Describing her as feeling 'afraid', he added to the BBC: "It's really sad - she's gone through a lot. She is suffering and has been suffering since she began working for Mr West."

Allegations added to Ms Pisciotta's lawsuit include that West 'attempted to vaginally penetrate her with his fingers' and 'offered someone the opportunity' to have sex with her to allow him to have sex with another person.

Her lawyers claim that West fired her in 2022 after she continued to refuse his sexual advance but then moved into her apartment complex where he once 'forcibly grabbed her by the throat'.

In the first lawsuit, Ms Pisciotta alleged West locked her in a room on his private plane and masturbated in front of her and was fixated on the penis size of her former boyfriends.

According to court documents, Pisciotta was hired in July 2021 when she ran a successful OnlyFans profile and they collaborated together on three songs on his album Donda, according to TMZ.

Kanye West was previously married to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

She described how a year later West asked her to stop using OnlyFans, offering her a yearly salary of $1million (£780,000) if she agreed, which she did.

Pisciotta was later promoted to Chief of Staff for his various companies and her salary increased to $4m (£3.14m).

In October 2022, Pisciotta claims she was fired and offered a $3m (£2.35m) severance package, which she accepted but alleges never received.

West has seen his once-dominant career in music and fashion collapse under the weight of a series of increasingly disturbing actions.

In February, West reignited widespread outrage after posting a series of overtly antisemitic messages on X, in which he openly identified as a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

In the wake of the February outburst, West's remaining business relationships unraveled rapidly.

His talent agency, 33 & West, dropped him 'effective immediately,' and plans for a long-rumoured HBO acting debut were abruptly scrapped.

Countries to have banned West include Australia, Brazil and South Korea.