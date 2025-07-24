Kanye West's ex-assistant 'afraid' and in hiding after accusing rapper of sexual assault

24 July 2025, 21:20 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 21:21

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven
Kanye West is being sued by his former assistant. . Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Kanye West's ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta is in hiding after accusing the rapper of sexual assault, according to her lawyer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Pisciotta, 36, first filed a lawsuit against West, 48, in June 2024, claiming he bombarded her with explicit messages, sexual videos and photos and masturbated in front of her.

In a new amended complaint earlier this month, she also accused him of sexual battery, sex trafficking, stalking, false imprisonment and oral rape.

West has denied the claims, calling them 'absurd and outlandish'.

Since taking legal action, Ms Pisciotta's lawyer Arick Fudali said she had removed most of her online presence and was 'just sort of sitting around and hiding - letting this lawsuit play out'.

Read more: John Torode sacked by BBC after being accused of singing along to Kanye West song Gold Digger

Read more: All the countries to have banned Kanye West

Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori in LA.
Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori in LA. Picture: Getty

Describing her as feeling 'afraid', he added to the BBC: "It's really sad - she's gone through a lot. She is suffering and has been suffering since she began working for Mr West."

Allegations added to Ms Pisciotta's lawsuit include that West 'attempted to vaginally penetrate her with his fingers' and 'offered someone the opportunity' to have sex with her to allow him to have sex with another person.

Her lawyers claim that West fired her in 2022 after she continued to refuse his sexual advance but then moved into her apartment complex where he once 'forcibly grabbed her by the throat'.

In the first lawsuit, Ms Pisciotta alleged West locked her in a room on his private plane and masturbated in front of her and was fixated on the penis size of her former boyfriends.

According to court documents, Pisciotta was hired in July 2021 when she ran a successful OnlyFans profile and they collaborated together on three songs on his album Donda, according to TMZ.

Kanye West was previously married to Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West was previously married to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

She described how a year later West asked her to stop using OnlyFans, offering her a yearly salary of $1million (£780,000) if she agreed, which she did.

Pisciotta was later promoted to Chief of Staff for his various companies and her salary increased to $4m (£3.14m).

In October 2022, Pisciotta claims she was fired and offered a $3m (£2.35m) severance package, which she accepted but alleges never received.

West has seen his once-dominant career in music and fashion collapse under the weight of a series of increasingly disturbing actions.

In February, West reignited widespread outrage after posting a series of overtly antisemitic messages on X, in which he openly identified as a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

In the wake of the February outburst, West's remaining business relationships unraveled rapidly.

His talent agency, 33 & West, dropped him 'effective immediately,' and plans for a long-rumoured HBO acting debut were abruptly scrapped.

Countries to have banned West include Australia, Brazil and South Korea.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An anti-immigration protestor confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Epping councillor says tensions have hit ‘boiling point’ as she blasts Government amid continued anti-migrant protests

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

A skydiving firm has suddenly shut after a mother-of-four and instructor died during a tandem jump.

Skydive firm suddenly shuts after mother-of-four and instructor died during tandem jump

Justin Timberlake has been blasted by fans for his lacklustre performances.

'Cry Me a River': Justin Timberlake fans demand 'refund' following lacklustre performances

An anti-immigration protester confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Anti-migrant protesters march on Epping council offices after being fenced in outside migrant hotel

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

Police have raided the home of an alleged Epping protestor.

Moment police raid home of 'Epping migrant hotel protester' and arrest suspect accused of violent disorder

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council and Jenny Yates, Cabinet Member for Transport.

Council offers asylum seekers 50% off London e-bike rentals in 'win-win' deal

A tight cordon of Police officers surround Bell Hotel.

Epping council chief calls for 'immediate and permanent closure' of migrant hotels at centre of clashes

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater’s final words revealed as friends and drug dealer who was the last to see him alive appear at inquest

Daniel Gunter, 27, inflicted “catastrophic injuries” to the head, neck, legs and jaw of Brendon Staddon.

Father guilty of murdering premature baby son in hospital

couple walking near falmouth bay, cornwall, england, britain, uk.

Just 7,000 steps per day cuts risks to health, study suggests - as 10,000 steps myth busted

The teenager was reported missing in Thailand by her family, before she was found in Georgia, accused of taking in about 14kg of cannabis and hashish.

Pregnant Brit facing jail after 'smuggling 14kg of cannabis into Georgia' tells court 'I didn't think this would happen to me'
Woman walking alone through underpass at night Abergavenny Wales UK

One in eight women a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking in the last year

Alexander Isak, who has not travelled with his Newcastle team-mates for their pre-season friendlies in Asia.

Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to explore transfer options amid Liverpool interest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Martin Peagram, 33 and Philip Curson, 52,

Police hunt two men wanted over violence at Epping migrant hotel protest

Two dead as Cyrus wildfires rip through tourist town leaving homes engulfed in flames

Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town
Suha Shaath has been living in a tent in the designated "safe area" of Al-Mawasi for the past two months, after her home was destroyed earlier in the war.

Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

Polish national Dawid Flis, 37, was arrested by NCA officers on Sunday 23 March.

Lorry driver jailed after smuggling woman and six-year-old into UK after they paid thousands
Could Irn Bru become India's national drink?

Could Irn Bru become India's national drink?

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater’s friend quizzed over 'watch sale' at inquest - as search for answers about his disappearance continues
Photo of Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge.

Two children and woman pictured as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting while man remains in hospital
London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

Two pilots killed in Southend Airport crash which claimed four lives named

Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub but cops 'caused more damage than burglars'

Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub amid claims cops 'caused more damage than burglars'
f

'Downright evil' serial rapist, 19, who held axe to throat of one of his victims jailed for 'horrifying crimes'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News