Kanye West confirms split from wife Bianca Censori as rapper claims she 'tried to have me committed'

3 April 2025, 15:28 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 15:30

Kanye West confirms that him and Bianca Censori have split.
Kanye West confirms that him and Bianca Censori have split.

By Alice Padgett

Kanye West, or Ye, released his new song 'BIANCA' on Thursday, confirming his split from Bianca Censori.

"My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,", West, 47, raps in his new song.

He also raps about tracking Ms Censori, 30.

"I’m tracking my b**** through an app / I’m tracking my b**** through the city,” he sings. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b**** just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned."

He ends the song: "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Don’t know what I did to make you mad / Bianca, I just want you to come back / Want you to come back to me."

This comes as West shared text messages between his an his ex-wife and Kim Kardashian on X after sharing a song on the site which features his daughter’s voice alongside disgraced music mogul Diddy.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, February 2.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, February 2.

The track goes on to compares the pair's relationship to Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura: "I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy."

Combs and Cassie Ventura dated from 2008 to 2018.

Ms Ventura then filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Combs in 2023, which was settled outside of court.

Combs is accused of trafficking three women and is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which he denies.

West shared on X the track list for his new album "WW3" - featuring songs like "Hitler, Ye and Jesus"

West's track list for 'WW3"
West's track list for 'WW3"
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura, May 7 2018.

The couple tied the knot just weeks after the musician and fashion designer finalised his divorce from wife of six years Kim Kardashian.

News of Kanye and Bianca's split follows a series of antisemitic rants that culminated in a $2million Super Bowl advert directing viewers to his Yeezy web-store which offered shoppers a single white t-shirt emblazoned with a black Swastika.

It follows Kanye West returning to X after his account was deactivated following a racist rant.

West took to Elon Musk’s social media platform earlier this month to post a slew of anti-Semitic tweets.

One tweet declared "I AM A NAZI", another saying "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S".

At the end of his tirade, he said: "I won...I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for 12 hours and I still have my Twitter. And most importantly my billions.

"Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment. Thank you and love to all my fellow rappers. Thank you and love to all black women. Thank you and love to all gays.

Following his Twitter rant, Yeezy began selling swastika t-shirts on his Shopify store, which predictably resulted in it being taken down also.

The musician reportedly spent in the region of $2million on a single advert which aired during the Super Bowl, directing fans to his website where the t-shirts were sold.

Fox, the broadcaster televising the game nationally, is now facing questions over how the advert was allowed to be broadcast.

Kanye West is seen on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West is seen on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

West and Ms Censori caused controversy when she arrived at the Grammy Awards in February wearing little more than a clear chiffon slip.

Censori arrived wearing a fur coat, before revealing her sleeveless chiffon dress, with a short skirt, that was completely see-through - and she was wearing no undergarments.

An insider told the New York Post that Censori tried to back out of the stunt multiple times, but West insisted.

They said: “She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to,

“When Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her.”

According to the insider, Censori "would have much rather worn a pretty dress."

They believe she would have enjoyed the night a lot more if she wasn't doing the nude stunt.

Bianca stunned onlookers on the red carpet.
Bianca stunned onlookers on the red carpet.

On March 16 West posted a new song called LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, seemingly featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs and North West.

In the song, the embattled rapper thanks West for his support, saying no one else has reached out to him since he was jailed awaiting trial, after being arrested in September.

North, 11, makes a brief but prominent appearance, rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light,” while Diddy’s son Christian delivers his verse.

Before he posted the song, Kanye posted a now-deleted screenshot of furious text messages - apparently with Kim Kardashian - where he threatens to ‘go to war’ with her.

Kanye sent Kim a picture of an apparent legal document which mentions ‘participation in this project’ in an apparent reference to the track.

He accompanies the picture with the words “I’m never speaking with you again.”

Kardashian allegedly replied: “I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name,” claiming that West ‘said yes,' and adding “'When she's 18 it goes to her.”

“So stop. I sent paper work over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song To protect her,” the text messages continue.

Kim, an aspiring lawyer, has now reportedly taken legal action to make sure the song is not released and to remove it from X, according to the Daily Mail.

The source claims that Kardashian “will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time.”

