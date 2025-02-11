Kanye West's store taken down by Shopify over sale of Swastika t-shirts following Super Bowl storm

Kanye West's store taken down by Shopify over sale of Swastika t-shirts following Super Bowl storm. Picture: Alamy / Yeezy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kanye West's online store has been taken down by Shopify following the sale of swastika t-shirts, as the fallout from Sunday night's Super Bowl storm continues.

Yeezy fans visiting Kanye's online store were instead greeted with a sign saying 'This store is unavailable' and 'something went wrong'.

The store's removal, hosted by retail platform Shopify, comes after it was revealed that Kanye West had begun selling t-shirts emblazoned with a black swastika emblem for $20 a piece.

The musician reportedly spent in the region of $2million on a single advert which aired during the Super Bowl, directing fans to his website where the t-shirts were sold.

Fox, the broadcaster televising the game nationally, is now facing questions over how the advert was allowed to be broadcast.

The broadcaster has since declined to comment on the matter.

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Shopify's Community notice board, one user wrote: "yeezy.com is using shopify to host the sales of n@zi merch (t-shirts with swastikas). Why are you allowing this?"

The comment was subsequently removed by Shopify.

It comes as the Anti Defamation League described the shirts as “further proof of Ye's antisemitism” in an Instagram post.

Following Sunday night's Super Bowl ad, fans were directed to Kanye's Yeezy store - and the single white swastika t-shirt.

Yeezy items regularly retail for upwards of $1000 in the online store, with many suggesting their replacement with a single $20 t-shirt option was an attempt by the star to mass circulate the garment.

Shopify has been contacted by LBC for comment.

The store's removal comes after it was revealed that Kanye West had begun selling t-shirts emblazoned with a black swastika emblem for $20 a piece. Picture: Yeezy

Following the ad's release, West explained that the advert was shot from a dentist's chair: "I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth, so once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone... go to Yeezy.com".

The only item for sale on that website is a white t-shirt with a swastika on the front. The listing also has the code "HH-01", which is likely to be a reference to "Heil Hitler".

It comes just a day after Kanye West's X account was deactivated by Elon Musk following 'NSFW' messages.

Recent days have seen the rapper take to the platform in what many described as an 'antisemitic rampage' which also included a flurry of racist and misogynistic remarks.