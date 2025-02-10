Kanye West's X account deactivated by Elon Musk following 'antisemitic rampage'

10 February 2025, 08:15 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 08:33

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kanye West has had his X account deactivated by Elon Musk after the rapper went on an 'antisemitic rampage' which also included a flurry of racist and misogynistic remarks.

The suspension of West's account came hours after the rapper thanked Elon Musk for "allowing him to vent" - with many appealing to the tech tycoon and Trump advisor to remove him from the platform.

Over the weekend, the American rapper, 47, was also seen to controversially advertise a t-shirt emblazoned with a Nazi swastika.

It came shortly after West claimed that his 'antisemitic rampage' on X was just a "social experiment".

Now, Musk appears to have responded to appeals to halt the public tirade, with the businessman shutting down his account, confirming: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW."

Adding: "You should not be seeing that anymore."

Kanye West spotted out and about in the city. Featuring: Kanye West Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 21 Mar 2024 Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
Kanye West spotted out and about in the city. Featuring: Kanye West Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 21 Mar 2024 Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages. Picture: Alamy

The weekend also saw the star take yet another shot at longtime rival Taylor Swift during Sunday's Super Bowl, while peppering in more anti-Semitic sentiments.

One comment made by the rapper, posted to his X account, saw the star describing his flurry of offensive comments as "my greatest performance art piece thus far".

The post ammassed nearly 34,000 likes.

One tweet declared "I AM A NAZI", another saying "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S", while another said

At the end of his tirade, he said: "I won...I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for 12 hours and I still have my Twitter. And most importantly my billions. 

Rapper and billionaire Kanye West unleashes a profanity-laden anti-semitic tweet storm on Elon Musk's X platform praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, Nazism and the indicted music industry producer 'Diddy'' Puff Daddy.
Rapper and billionaire Kanye West unleashes a profanity-laden anti-semitic tweet storm on Elon Musk's X platform praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, Nazism and the indicted music industry producer 'Diddy'' Puff Daddy. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment. Thank you and love to all my fellow rappers. Thank you and love to all black women. Thank you and love to all gays. 

"Thank you and love to all Jews. Thank you and love to all gay Jew rappers. Thank you to all broke N******. Thank you to the internet trolls. 

"Thank you for all neurodivergents. And a special thank you to Elon. I actually love everybody (especially fat WOMEN)."

On Sunday, Kanye announced he was "in a good space" mentally, insisting the rant had left him with a "sense of peace" after venting.

Hours later, during Sunday night's Super Bowl, the rapper continued his stream of comments - this time taking aim at pop star Taylor Swift.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to Running Back Saquon Barkley during NFL Superbowl,Sunday, Feb 9, 2025. in New Orleans. (Dave Shopland/AP Images for the NFL)
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to Running Back Saquon Barkley during NFL Superbowl,Sunday, Feb 9, 2025. in New Orleans. (Dave Shopland/AP Images for the NFL). Picture: Alamy

Swift, who was in attendance, was seen to cheer on boyfriend and Chiefs player Travis Kelce despite the side's ultimate loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE ... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE," West was seen to type.

Kendrick Lamar then became the target of West's attention as he took to the stage as the Super Bowl Halftime headliner.

"KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I." wrote Kanye.

