Karate Kid and Deadwood star Peter Jason dies aged 80

By Henry Moore

Deadwood and Karate Kid star Peter Jason has died at the age of 80.

Jason had over 270 acting credits during his long career, appearing in films such as Karate Kid, Mortal Kombat, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment world following the news of his passing.

Famed horror director John Carpenter said: "Peter Jason, one of the great character actors in cinema, has died.

“His first movie was Howard Hawks' RIO LOBO. He was a dear friend and I'll miss him terribly."

Peter Jason at the Deadwood film premiere. Picture: Getty

While his friend Matt Anser posted: "I am heartbroken.

"My dear friend and my father’s best friend, Peter Jason, passed away today. What a loss He was truly one of the sweetest people on the planet. My heart goes out to his wife and daughter.

"Peter, I hope you and my dad are up there laughing your a***s off."

Jason began his acting career on television in the 1960s before making his silver screen debut in western Rio Lobo as Lieutenant Forsythe.

He went on to play the soccer coach in the iconic 80s flick Karate Kid.

The 90s saw Jason develop a strong professional relationship with Carpenter as the pair worked together on a number of horror films, including Mouth of Madness, Village of the Damned, and Escape from L.A.

The 2000s saw Jason land what is perhaps his best known role, Con Stapleton in the western TV series Deadwood.

Elsewhere Jason lent his voice to several video games including Gears of War and Fallout.