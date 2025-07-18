Kate Beckinsale reveals mum died in her arms after 'immeasurable suffering' in emotional Instagram post

Kate Beckinsale with her mum Judy Loe during a visit to College House Junior School. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Kate Beckinsale shared news of her mum's passing in a heartbreaking Instagram post

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actress, 51, revealed her mum Judy Loe died aged 78 earlier this week "after immeasurable suffering", a mere 18 months after Loe’s second husband and Beckinsale's stepdad Roy Battersby died in January 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Beckinsale, known for her roles in Pearl Harbor and Van Helsing, wrote: "I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record.

"She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet.

"I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend.

Read more: Tech firm blasts CEO's 'fake' statement breaking silence after he was caught on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig

Read more: John Torode sacked by BBC after being accused of singing along to Kanye West song Gold Digger

"The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear.

"Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry."

Beckinsale's dad Richard, who was an actor, died in 1979 at the age of 31.

Kate Beckinsale and her mum Judy Loe arrive at the Odeon, Leicester Square for the UK Gala Premiere of Pearl Harbor. Picture: Alamy

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed but Beckinsale has spoken candidly about her mum's cancer battle.

In July 2024, Loe received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Loe was also an actress, and was cast as one of the original members of the musical Hair and made her TV debut in Ace of Wands in 1970.

She then went on to star in Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, Inspector Morse and Holby City.