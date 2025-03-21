Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals she has skin cancer for second time - after doctor first told her she was 'healthy'

By Kit Heren

Katherine Ryan has revealed she has skin cancer for the second time, over 20 years since she was first diagnosed.

The Canadian comedian, based in the UK, made the revelation on her podcast - while telling listeners to listen to their body after a doctor initially said there was no problem with a mole on her arm.

Ryan, 41, said: "I've had a mole on my arm - that I told you about last week - removed.

"The only reason that they agreed to remove it was because I went to a fancy private place in South Kensington and I paid them a grand.

"I don't know if on the NHS they ever would have removed this mole."

Speaking on her Telling Everybody Everything podcast, she said that even with a private doctor she had problems getting the right diagnosis.

Katherine recalled: "He gave me the news that I wanted! I think it's really easy to take a diagnosis of you're healthy and walk away, you go ''great I'm healthy'' and you don't think about it again because that is the easiest news.

"But the mole kept changing - I know a lot about melanoma, I had a melanoma as a very young woman, stage two on my leg - and I've spoken about that before.

"Even that didn't look traditionally like melanoma to me, fair enough it had some discolouration and asymmetry and a bit of black and red. It was a flat mole, not that bad and not that big, but it was stage two melanoma so that was bad.

"I had to have full general anaesthetic and surgery [on] a golf-ball size of my leg because - if you know about melanoma, you know it's a deadly form of skin cancer and it spreads quickly."

She added: "I just felt like this mole wasn't right. It's on my arm, I showed pictures of it on social media...

"I went in and I wanted the doctor to remove a bigger piece of it and stitch it up in a straight line.

"But even when he looked at it, he was like ''not melanoma, totally fine, I will do the shave and send it away for histology and if there's any borders that we missed, then we will do the deeper cut''.'

Ryan went on: "It just feels crazy to me, like what could have happened if I hadn't been my own advocate - and I will continue to be my own advocate.

"If I hadn't pushed, if I had taken that good answer the first time and walked away. Then I would have had melanoma just growing and spreading in my arm and I would say 'oh no the doctor says it's fine, it's fine' and God knows how far that would have gone."

Ryan was first diagnosed with stage 2 skin cancer in 2004.

She was born and raised in Canada but moved to the UK in her early twenties to pursue a career in comedy.

Ryan has three children, two with her current partner and one from an earlier relationship.

She also suffers from lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition. Symptoms first began for her in 2007.