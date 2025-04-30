Cry about it later: Katy Perry reveals she was left 'battered and bruised' after space trip

Katy Perry. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Katy Perry has revealed that she was left "battered and bruised" after her trip to space.

The singer took part in an all-female Blue Origin flight earlier this month, which lasted 11 minutes.

Perry addressed the backlash she faced following the trip in a statement on a fan account.

She said the online world had tried to make her a "human piñata" - but reassured fans she was doing ok.

She said she understood the internet was "a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed".

Katy Perry hailed the "incredible and inspiring" women who joined her on a flight into space. Picture: Blue Origin

Fans paid for a huge billboard in Time's Square, New York, to show their support ahead of her world tour.

"We are so proud of you and your magical journey," the billboard said.

Katy responded that she was "grateful" for her fans who had joined her for the "wild journey".

Addressing her supporters in a statement, she said: "I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond.

"Please know I am OK, I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.

"My therapist said something years ago that has been a gamechanger, 'no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself' and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.

"When the 'online' world tries to make me a human piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."

Perry was criticised for her over-the-top actions during and after the space flight, including kneeling down to kiss the floor when she arrived back on Earth.

She went on the expedition with American journalist Lauren Sanchez as well as Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.