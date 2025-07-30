Newly single Katy Perry spotted having dinner with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry, left, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Katy Perry was seen tucking into a private dinner with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau leading to speculation about the nature of the encounter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Le Violon in. Montreal was the restaurant of choice for the singer, 40, known for hits including Roar and Teenage Dream, and the 53-year-old politician.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair appearing to have a warm conversation, with Perry leaning forward across the table, attentively engaging in the discussion.

An eyewitness said personal security guards kept an eye on the duo, who were seen enjoying cocktails and sampling several dishes, including lobster.

Katy Perry is currently on tour. Picture: Alamy

it has been reported that the chef came out to greet Perry and Trudeau and after their meal, the pair are believed to have visited the kitchen to thank the staff directly.

Perry recently announced she and actor Orlando Bloom, 48, were no longer a couple after being together for roughly nine years. In 2020, their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was born.

Read more: TV couple Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announce separation after 13 years of marriage

Read more: Fantastic Four tops worldwide box office

Justin Trudeau split from his wife in 2023. Picture: Alamy

In 2023, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire announced their separation after nearly 20 years of marriage and have since been co-parenting their three children - Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Perry is currently touring Canada as part of her The Lifetimes Tour, with back-to-back concerts scheduled in Ottawa and Montreal.