Katy Perry breaks silence after nearly falling mid-air from giant butterfly at concert

19 July 2025, 17:15 | Updated: 19 July 2025, 17:30

Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air during a performance.
Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air during a performance. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Katy Perry has broken her silence after startling fans by almost falling on top of them from mid-air during a performance in San Francisco on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer, 40, dressed in a sparkling crop top and hot pants, belted out her hit Roar while sitting on a giant mechanical butterfly and gliding over crowds at Chase Center amid her The Lifetimes Tour.

Fans' excitement soon turned to horror when the prop malfunctioned, falling abruptly before catching, with the singer grabbing onto the mechanical insect.

Videos on X show the moment the terrifying incident occurred, which led to Perry looking startled and briefly take a pause from singing before performing again.

Perry reacted to the incident by posting a screenshot of her face as the prop fell, alongside the caption 'goodnight San Fran', on her Instagram story.

Read more: Tech firm launches investigation into CEO caught 'having an affair' on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig

Read more: Dozens arrested under Terror Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air while performing in San Francisco.
Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air while performing in San Francisco. Picture: Instagram/katyperry

Perry's midair malfunction came several weeks after a similar incident happened while performing in Australia.

While riding a flying sphere during the show, the sphere began to tilt, causing Perry to cling onto the wires holding the prop up, as shown by videos on X.

Perry is not the only singer to have had a bad experience with a prop, with Beyonce almost falling out of her flying car prop when it tilted forward while she sang in Houston amid her Cowboy Carter tour.

The Lifetimes Tour commenced at Mexico City's Arena CDMX on April 23 and is scheduled to end at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park on December 7.

So far, Perry has performed in countries including Canada and Australia as part of her tour.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

At least 27 have died after a boat capsized in Vietnam.

At least 34 dead and scores missing after Vietnam tourist boat capsizes

A protester is carried away by police officers at a demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action

Dozens arrested under Terror Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

The exterior of Westminster Magistrates Court

Five in court over alleged Palestine Action break-in at Israeli-linked firm

Poland, Warsaw Chopin airport

Poland investigating 'potential sabotage' after technical fault with air traffic control system

Team GB and Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Team Announcement at the Botanical Gardens, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021.

Lionesses 'very optimistic' Leah Williamson will be fit for semi-final after rolling ankle

Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset.

Thousands raised for families of Somerset bus crash victims

Around 30 people have been injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crown in Los Angeles

Several in critical condition as more than 30 injured after vehicle 'ploughs into crowd' outside Los Angeles nightclub

A woman and three men

Essex students killed after drink-driver lost control doing 90mph in 30mph zone

Rene Graham

Horrifying moment gunman who fatally shot boy, 15, opens fire in broad daylight near busy London play park

Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies

Afghans named in MoD data leak are unlikely to receive any compensation

Overlooking Harrogate from the train station

70-year-old man dies after car crashes on to railway track

A gloved hand puts a needle into a woman's face

Health warning issued after UK cases of life-threatening condition linked to aesthetic procedure

Kate Shemirani, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and former nurse

Doctor's concerns that a conspiracy theorist influenced her daughter's refusal of cancer treatment, an inquest heard

Lightning in the sky

New weather warnings in place as flash flood threat remains with heavy rain and thunderstorms to continue

Soham monster murderer Ian Huntley has sparked outrage by wearing a number 10 Man Utd-style football shirt in an apparent reference to his victims - 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

Soham monster Ian Huntley 'wears Man Utd-style top' in apparent sick reference to 10-year-old victims

Dozens of Russian spies have been sanctioned by the Government - including 18 military intelligence officers who the Foreign Office says are responsible for malicious cyber-attacks on Britain.

Revealed: Russian spies sanctioned for cyber attacks including on Salisbury Novichok victim Yulia Skripal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Five charged over break-in at weapons firm Elbit Systems UK during Palestine Action protest
A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool

Sister pays tribute to drowned Briton who ‘died trying to save his friend’ in Portugal

The tech firm whose CEO was caught seemingly having an affair with his colleague on the kisscam at a Coldplay gig has broken its silence after a fake statement from the CEO went viral.

Tech firm launches investigation into CEO caught 'having an affair' on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig
Distressing footage Body worn footage shows PC Lydia Ward being comforted by colleagues as she is bleeding from the nose after she tried to arrest an assault suspect at Manchester Airport.

Student tells court he 'did not know' police officers he hit at Manchester Airport were women
Sandie Peggie is the claimant in the tribunal case against NHS Fife.

NHS Fife calls in cops over threats to staff in controversial tribunal case

Arsenal unveil new signing Noni Madueke at Sobha Realty Training Centre on July 18, 2025 in London Colney, England.

Arsenal complete £50m transfer of Chelsea forward amid ‘bullying’ claims from fans

Appearing in Woolwich Crown Court, each member of the group of eight were jailed for their involvement in supplying nearly a tonne of cocaine over seven months.

Drug dealing ‘gangster granny’ who led family in lucrative £1k-a-day cocaine operation jailed for 20 years
Patrick Howlett, 58

Man who sent £56,000 to Philippines for livestreamed sexual abuse of children jailed for 30 years
The chancellor seems likely to freeze fuel duty once again in the autumn Budget, easing a burden on thousands of households amid an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Major cost of living boost as fuel duty to be frozen once again

The explosion happened at Biscailuz Center Academy Training.

At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen on April 23, 2025 in New York City.

Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ to move back to UK despite hopes of reunion with King

Thomas T Docherty, who designed the coin, said it reflected the princess's "strength of character" and "understated elegance".

First ever Royal Mint coin celebrating Anne goes on sale for Princess Royal’s 75th birthday
A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday, as Camilla is made vice admiral of the navy.

New photo of Camilla released as Queen becomes vice admiral to Navy on 78th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News