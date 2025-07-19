Katy Perry breaks silence after nearly falling mid-air from giant butterfly at concert

Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air during a performance. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Katy Perry has broken her silence after startling fans by almost falling on top of them from mid-air during a performance in San Francisco on Friday.

The singer, 40, dressed in a sparkling crop top and hot pants, belted out her hit Roar while sitting on a giant mechanical butterfly and gliding over crowds at Chase Center amid her The Lifetimes Tour.

Fans' excitement soon turned to horror when the prop malfunctioned, falling abruptly before catching, with the singer grabbing onto the mechanical insect.

Videos on X show the moment the terrifying incident occurred, which led to Perry looking startled and briefly take a pause from singing before performing again.

Perry reacted to the incident by posting a screenshot of her face as the prop fell, alongside the caption 'goodnight San Fran', on her Instagram story.

Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air while performing in San Francisco. Picture: Instagram/katyperry

Perry's midair malfunction came several weeks after a similar incident happened while performing in Australia.

While riding a flying sphere during the show, the sphere began to tilt, causing Perry to cling onto the wires holding the prop up, as shown by videos on X.

Perry is not the only singer to have had a bad experience with a prop, with Beyonce almost falling out of her flying car prop when it tilted forward while she sang in Houston amid her Cowboy Carter tour.

The Lifetimes Tour commenced at Mexico City's Arena CDMX on April 23 and is scheduled to end at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park on December 7.

So far, Perry has performed in countries including Canada and Australia as part of her tour.