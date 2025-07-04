Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm shock split after nine years together as couple shift to 'co-parenting' daughter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm shock split after nine years together. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed their break-up after almost a decade together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 'I Kissed A Girl' songstress and The Lord of The Rings actor got engaged six years ago.

The star-studded couple have been romantically linked since 2016 and share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

In a joint statement provided to US media outlets, representatives for the couple said the two "have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting".

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

The statement was being released due to the "abundance of recent interest and conversation" surrounding their relationship, it added.

Read more: Cry about it later: Katy Perry reveals she was left 'battered and bruised' after space trip

Read more: Who was on the all-female Blue Origin rocket? From Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos fianceé Lauren Sánchez

In a joint statement provided to US media outlets, representatives for the couple said the two "have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting". Picture: Alamy

The Teenage Dream popstar, 40, previously split from her actor beau, 48, in 2017 but got back together shortly afterwards.

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

One year later, the pop superstar revealed she was pregnant in the music video for her single Never Worn White.

Their daughter, Daisy Dove, was born later that year.

Katy Perry joined the all-female Blue Origin space trip. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Perry has struggled through a turbulent year, with her most recent album, 143, and its lead single Woman's World underperforming.

The singer also received widespread criticism for taking part in Jeff Bezos' all-female Blue Origin rocket trip.

The multimillionaire Amazon businessman has been accused of fuelling the environmental crisis, with critics accusing the popstar and her fellow Blue Origin crew mates of enabling such alleged practices.

Pirates of the Caribbean alum Bloom was previously married to Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr, and they share a son, 14-year-old Flynn.