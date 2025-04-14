Katy Perry reveals signs that sent 'energetic wave' through body as she prepares for space adventure

14 April 2025, 10:23 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 11:24

Katy Perry is part of a six women team on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch.
Katy Perry is part of a six women team on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

Katy Perry has revealed a series of signs that caused "the most energetic wave" to shoot through her body as she prepares for space flight.

The 40-year-old pop star shared a number of unexpected coincidences linked to nicknames her mother calls her while undertaking space training.

She said: “When I was invited to come on this voyage, I looked up at the capsule. On the very front of it is the outline in the shape of a feather, and when I saw that it was like a total confirmation because my mom has always called me Feather.

“And so I’m in space training today and there’s a lot to digest. We’re almost finished with the day and they showed us the capsule and we run simulations in another capsule and tested the noise and what to expect and all these different things and they reveal the capsule name. The capsule’s name is Tortoise."

The discovery caused "the most energetic wave" to shoot through her body, as her mother has two nicknames for her - Feather and Tortoise.

She said: "What are the chances that I’m going to space on a rocket in a capsule with my symbol, the feather, called Tortoise? There are no coincidences and I’m just so grateful for these confirmations and so grateful that I feel like something bigger than me is steering the ship.”

Ms Perry is part of a six-woman crew on Jeff Bezos’s New Shepard NS-31 mission, organised by his partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez.

Ms Sanchez picked the crew, who also include CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn, who will join her on the short space flight from West Texas.

The trip, launching at 2.30pm BST (8.30am local time) on Monday, is expected to last around 11 minutes, and pass over the Karman line – an invisible boundary 62 miles (100km) above Earth.

Perry wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.

“I am so honoured to be alongside five other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all-female flight space crew!”

Ms Sanchez revealed she designed the spacesuits the women will be wearing herself. She said: "Let's reimagine the flight suit. Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman.

"I think the suits are elegant but they also bring a little spice to space."

