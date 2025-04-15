Katy Perry becomes first artist to sing in space during all-female space voyage

Katy Perry has returned to Earth after a space trip. Picture: Blue Origin

By Alice Padgett

Katy Perry was a part of a six-woman crew on Jeff Bezos's new mission launching the star into space for ten minutes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 40-year-old US pop star was part of the crew on Bezos’s New Shepard NS-31 mission, organised by his partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez picked the crew, who also include CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn, who will join her on the short space flight from West Texas.

The trip launched at 2.30pm BST (8.30am local time) on Monday and passed over the Karman line – an invisible boundary 62 miles (100km) above Earth. It landed again at 2.41pm.

As the crew began to leave space, Perry began to sing What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong - making her the first artist to sing in space.

Read more: Katy Perry reveals signs that sent 'energetic wave' through body as she prepares for space adventure

Read more: Blue Origin all-female spaceflight: What time will Katy Perry go to space and where to watch

"It's not about me or about me singing my songs, it was about a collective energy in there," the singer told SkyNews.

"It's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it."

The six women would all be heard screaming with joy as they felt space's weightlessness.

Opra Winfrey told the broadcaster she had "never been more proud" of her friend, Gayle King.

The 40-year-old US pop star was part of the crew on Bezos’s New Shepard NS-31 mission, organised by his partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez. Picture: Blue Origin

The Firework singer could be seen in the rocket as it pulled away from the gantry at the launch facilities in West Texas, before a countdown from mission control, then flames shot out of the bottom of the craft and it successfully launched into the air.

Mission control could be heard saying it “looks good” as the rocket reached “supersonic” as it soared into the skies, while Perry could be heard cheering onboard.

Perry could be heard cheering onboard. Picture: Blue Origin

The two craft then separated at 28,000ft as they reached space and Perry exclaimed “oh my god” as she was shown the moon.

Mission control announced "booster touchdown" as the ship descended on to the launch pad, while the astronauts came down cheering in a separate craft with a parachute attached.

The view during their ten minute space mission. Picture: Blue Origin

The 40-year-old US pop star announced her upcoming tour setlist whilst in space. Picture: Blue Origin

A puff of smoke blew up as the crew hit the ground, and Perry's daughter Daisy could be seen watching on, as safety crews rushed to the ship.

Perry emerged from the New Shepard NS-31 rocket along with the six-woman crew on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin programme following their trip.

The astronauts were greeted by Bezos as they exited the ship, with Perry raising her hands in the air before reaching down to kiss the floor.

Bezos then congratulated her to which she replied: "Thank you."

Blue Origin Launches All-Female Crew Into Space For Brief Blue Origin's New Shepard crew capsule returns to earth following a launch from Launch Site One on April 14, 2025 in Van Horn, Texas. Picture: Getty

The astronauts were greeted by Bezos as they exited the ship, with Perry raising her hands in the air before reaching down to kiss the floor. Picture: Blue Origin

Perry wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.

“I am so honoured to be alongside five other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all-female flight space crew!”

Alongside the post, she shared a video of the capsule that she has been “training in for the last few days”, and revealed her call name is Feather.

She also said she plans to “sing in space”, and explained where all her other “astronaut girly friends” will sit in the spacecraft.

Katy Perry. Picture: Social media

Perry added: “I do believe this (is happening) because believing your dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true.”

In another video, the Roar singer said she is “always looking for little confirmations from the heavens, from my guides, from my angels, from my higher self”.

“When I’m looking for it, it’s pretty loud,” she added.

During space training, Perry said she had noticed two unexpected coincidences linked to nicknames her mother calls her.

She said: “When I was invited to come on this voyage, I looked up at the capsule. On the very front of it is the outline in the shape of a feather, and when I saw that it was like a total confirmation because my mom has always called me Feather.

“And so I’m in space training today and there’s a lot to digest. We’re almost finished with the day and they showed us the capsule and we run simulations in another capsule and tested the noise and what to expect and all these different things and they reveal the capsule name.

“The capsule’s name is Tortoise. A wave, just the most energetic wave, just shot through my body. And I was like ‘What? This capsule’s name is Tortoise?’

Katy Perry and the crew. Picture: Social media

“My mom calls me two nicknames – Feather and Tortoise. What are the chances that I’m going to space on a rocket in a capsule with my symbol, the feather, called Tortoise?”

She added: “There are no coincidences and I’m just so grateful for these confirmations and so grateful that I feel like something bigger than me is steering the ship.”

It will be the 11th human flight for the Blue Origin programme, which has taken passengers including Amazon chief executive Mr Bezos to space since 2021.

Sanchez, who rose to fame as a showbusiness journalist on US TV shows, said the mission is about inspiring others to “dream big”, and praised the women on board as “incredible storytellers”.

Katy Perry. Picture: Social media

The pilot has written a children’s book about astronauts called The Fly Who Flew to Space.

Flynn has produced This Changes Everything (2018), which explores the history of women in Hollywood, and Lilly (2024), about the late employment activist Lilly Ledbetter.

Nguyen has advocated for those who have experienced sexual harassment and been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

King is also known for her work on Oprah Daily, and as host of Gayle King In The House on SiriusXM radio.