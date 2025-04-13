Katy Perry debuts spacesuits she and all-female astronaut team will wear on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch

13 April 2025, 17:47

Katy Perry and the space team
Katy Perry and the space team. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Katy Perry has shared photos of the spacesuit she and the all-female astronaut team will wear on the Blue Origin rocket when it launches on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The popstar wished her followers "Happy International Day of Human Space Flight".

She added: "Forever in awe of the Universe and [its] alignment".

The singer, 40, will be joined by Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez as well as CBS Mornings host Gayle King.

The others on board will be aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn.

Ms Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, picked the crew who will join her on a 10-minute spaceflight from West Texas.

Read more: Katy Perry to become first pop star in space as she joins all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket

Read more: Jeff Bezos to hold star-studded 'wedding of the century' in Venice with city's 'entire fleet of water taxis booked out'

She also designed the new space suits herself.

Ms Sanchez said this week: "Let's reimagine the flight suit. Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman.

"I think the suits are elegant but they also bring a little spice to space."

"Katy is honoured to be a part of Blue Origin's first all-female crew and hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively," a statement from earlier this year read.

Ms Sanchez, 55, said in a video post to social media that she hopes the mission will inspire people to "dream big".

"If someone would have told me that I would be able to go to space one day, I would have definitely, well, I don't know, laughed", she said.

Lauren Sanchez and partner Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sanchez and partner Jeff Bezos. Picture: Alamy

"I can't believe it's happening. My dad used to teach people how to fly, and I used to hang around the hanger and I thought dreaming of becoming a pilot was a huge deal, and this is even bigger.

"The incredible women that are going on this flight are extraordinary in all of their fields, but more importantly, they're incredible storytellers.

"So what I'm hoping for is, this flight is not just transformative for them, but also for all of the people that they tell their story to.

"Hopefully it sparks that imagination to a dream big and reach for the stars."

Blue Origin has flown tourists on short hops to space since 2021.

Some passengers have gotten free rides, while others have paid a hefty sum to experience weightlessness.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mickey Rourke

Moment Hollywood star Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after foul-mouthed tirade at housemates

Lanzarote has been hit by flooding

Easter travel warning for Lanzarote as Canary Island holiday hotspot hit with catastrophic floods

Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Ministers order review into Manchester Arena terrorist's 'attack on prison guards' using 'oil and makeshift weapons'

Sumy

Russian strikes on Ukraine border town 'cross any line of decency', US says, after over 30 killed including children

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Body found in search for 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Thames

Sakhir, Bahrain. 13th April 2025. Sir Jackie Stewart During Race Day. Ahmad Al Shehab/Alamy Live News.

Jackie Stewart drives F1 car for last time wearing helmet signed by all living champions - including Michael Schumacher

Barry Dawson

Five men charged over death of 'much-loved' granddad shot through his front window

The Oxford Women's team appear dejected after losing The 79th CHANEL J12 Women's Boat Race on the River Thames, London. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

Cambridge beats Oxford by 'unprecedented' margin to win 170th Boat Race

Police crime scene tape UK

Woman, 25, killed and two others 'seriously injured' after 'drug driver' hits family outside leisure centre

Emergency services at the scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

One man confirmed dead following Nottinghamshire house explosion - as street remains cordoned off

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, bodies of the killed residents lie on the ground following Russia's missile attack that killed at least 24 civilians in Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

More than 30 killed - including two children, following Russian missile strike on Ukraine

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby bombshell as new memo from sole medical witness threatens to blow prosecution's case wide open

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after making a putt on the 14th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy looks to avoid Masters “rematch” with Bryson DeChambeau as golfer closes in on career grand slam

The house has been destroyed

Major incident declared after house destroyed in Nottinghamshire explosion, with neighbours evacuated

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after 'unacceptable behaviour' and 'inappropriate language'

Hashem Abedi is being held at HMP Frankland

Counter-terror police investigate after Manchester Arena terrorist seriously injures prison officers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shock as house destroyed in explosion in Nottinghamshire, with neighbours evacuated

Shock as house destroyed in explosion in Nottinghamshire, with neighbours evacuated

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher signs helmet for fans with help from wife, 12 years on from catastrophic brain injury
Megan King

Miracle as doctors reattach skull of 'internally decapitated' woman after freak football injury
Abedi

'Give prison officers stab-proof vests', union chief urges, after 'three attacked by Manchester Arena terrorist'
A plane crashed in Whitecliff Holiday Park

Horror as plane explodes into flames after crashing in British holiday park

Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'
Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe 'conscious' after being taken to hospital, club says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi prior to negotiations with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Iran holds 'indirect' talks with US over nuclear programme - with 'more to come next week'

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, as members of parliament debate draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel'. Picture date: Saturday April 12, 2025.

Police called to British Steel plant after Scunthorpe workers prevent Chinese executives entering premises
Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy

Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News