Katy Perry debuts spacesuits she and all-female astronaut team will wear on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch

By Kit Heren

Katy Perry has shared photos of the spacesuit she and the all-female astronaut team will wear on the Blue Origin rocket when it launches on Monday.

The popstar wished her followers "Happy International Day of Human Space Flight".

She added: "Forever in awe of the Universe and [its] alignment".

The singer, 40, will be joined by Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez as well as CBS Mornings host Gayle King.

The others on board will be aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn.

Ms Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, picked the crew who will join her on a 10-minute spaceflight from West Texas.

She also designed the new space suits herself.

Ms Sanchez said this week: "Let's reimagine the flight suit. Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman.

"I think the suits are elegant but they also bring a little spice to space."

"Katy is honoured to be a part of Blue Origin's first all-female crew and hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively," a statement from earlier this year read.

Ms Sanchez, 55, said in a video post to social media that she hopes the mission will inspire people to "dream big".

"If someone would have told me that I would be able to go to space one day, I would have definitely, well, I don't know, laughed", she said.

Lauren Sanchez and partner Jeff Bezos. Picture: Alamy

"I can't believe it's happening. My dad used to teach people how to fly, and I used to hang around the hanger and I thought dreaming of becoming a pilot was a huge deal, and this is even bigger.

"The incredible women that are going on this flight are extraordinary in all of their fields, but more importantly, they're incredible storytellers.

"So what I'm hoping for is, this flight is not just transformative for them, but also for all of the people that they tell their story to.

"Hopefully it sparks that imagination to a dream big and reach for the stars."

Blue Origin has flown tourists on short hops to space since 2021.

Some passengers have gotten free rides, while others have paid a hefty sum to experience weightlessness.