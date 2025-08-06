The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33 after battle with cancer

6 August 2025, 06:00

Actress Kelley Mack on the red carper for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion"
Actress Kelley Mack on the red carper for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kelley Mack, star of hit zombie show The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 33 after a battle with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Best known for her role as Addy in the ninth season of the long-running horror series, Mack was also beloved for her turn as Alice in Broadcast Signal Intrusion.

The star passed away on August 2 in Cincinnati after being diagnosed with central nervous system glioma, her family said.

Paying tribute to her “bright, fervent light”, Mack’s family wrote: "It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley.

"Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.

"Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present.

"Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies.

"She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."

Fans and friends of the Walking Dead star have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actress.

One wrote: “This girl was SO special. My heart is so broken

