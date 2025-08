Kelly Osbourne thanks fans for support during ‘hardest moment’ of her life after death of dad Ozzy

Jack and Kelly Osbourne embraced as they viewed the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Kelly Osbourne has thanked fans for their “support” during the “hardest moment” of her life following the death of her father, the Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

The rock legend was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and died at the age of 76 on July 22, surrounded by his family.

Tributes have since been pouring in from fans and friends around the world with thousands visiting the Black Sabbath Bench in the musician’s home city of Birmingham to lay bouquets, wreaths, posters, balloons, candles and cards.

The Osbourne family visited the bench in Broad Street last Wednesday to lay their own flowers during a cortege procession.

Kelly, 40, who starred in the 2000s reality series The Osbournes, shared a post on her Instagram story on Monday thanking fans for their support.

“I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she said.

Kelly added: “The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.

“Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference.

“I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.

"Thank you for being there. I love you all so much. – Kelly #BirminghamForever #OzzyForever.”

On Monday, Birmingham City Council began gathering up the tributes so they can be stored before being handed over to the Osbourne family.

A handful of fans watched from behind barriers, took photographs and hugged each other as officials in hi-vis jackets collected all the flowers and tributes which had been laid in front of the bench and on the railings behind it.

A handful of fans watched from behind barriers as Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne viewed their tributes. . Picture: Alamy

The council said the mementos would be gathered and preserved “respectfully” in agreement with the rock star’s relatives and then stored “with the utmost care at a secure location, ensuring they are protected and treated with dignity”.

The council said: “In due course, they will be passed on to the Osbourne family, so they may keep them as a lasting reminder of the public’s affection and support.”

In a statement released through the city council, the Osbourne family said: “We are deeply moved by the heartfelt tributes that have been placed at the Black Sabbath Bridge and at the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in recent days.

“These expressions of remembrance reflect the profound impact that Ozzy had on the city and its people, as well as fans from around the world – BIRMINGHAM FOREVER!”