'Lost the best friend I ever had': Kelly Osbourne pays tribute to Ozzy

25 July 2025, 05:28

A man with long dark hair stands with a woman with dark purple hair
Kelly Osbourne said she has lost her “best friend” following the death of her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Kelly Osbourne said she has lost her "best friend" following the death of her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The rock legend was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and died at the age of 76 on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family.

In a heartfelt message posted to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Kelly shared lyrics from the Black Sabbath song Changes, a track she famously re-recorded with her father.

"I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had," she wrote next to an emoji of a broken heart.

Read more: 'There won’t ever be another like him': Tributes pour in to Ozzy Osbourne as star dies two weeks after final show

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne's heart monitored '15 times a day' before final show weeks before he died

A young woman with purple hair sits with an elderly man and a woman with deep red hair
The rock legend was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and died at the age of 76 on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Released in 2003, their reimagined duet hit number one on the UK Singles chart. The duo became only the second father-daughter act to top the chart, following Nancy and Frank Sinatra in 1967.

Osbourne’s death came a few weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates on July 5 to play a farewell gig at Villa Park – a stone’s throw from where the band was formed in 1968.

After the live performance, Osbourne and his wife Sharon celebrated Kelly’s engagement with her long-term partner Sid Wilson, a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The day after the gig, Kelly thanked her father’s fans for attending his last live performance.

She wrote on Instagram: "To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement!

"Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing!

"My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and good bye in the most beautiful way!"

A memorial plaque left at a makeshift memorial by a mural depicting late British singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, in Birmingham
Tributes poured in on July 23, 2025 for hell-raiser singer Ozzy Osbourne as tearful fans laid flowers in his hometown. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tributes to Osbourne were led by his Black Sabbath bandmates, including Terence "Geezer" Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, along with celebrity friends including Kiss star Gene Simmons and Queen guitarist Sir Brian May.

Earlier on Thursday, Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi spoke on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and described Osbourne as "wild."

He said: "He was a great young guy. And then obviously, American success got to him, I think. And it gets to a lot of us. You get carried away with all that stuff that one shouldn’t. I did and I’m over it."

Osbourne was also described by the Lord mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, as a "proud Brummie" who helped put the city "on the world map."

Mr Iqbal met the founding members of the heavy metal band, formed in the city in 1968, when they were presented with the freedom of Birmingham in June.

He told the PA news agency: "He (Osbourne) was very important and he was a proud Brummie. He loved the city. He will be much missed, I think, and he was loved by so many people in the city."

Other stars have also honoured the "Prince of Darkness" by paying tribute to him during live concert performances, including Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Alice Cooper, who praised him for performing until he “couldn’t do it any more”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeff Stewart assisted Southampton Police officers in arresting a shoplifter

Police officers arrest shoplifter with help from The Bill's PC Reg Hollis

Wizz is a free social networking app for teens with millions of users.

'Clearly a place where abuse is going to take place': Calls for teenage dating app to be banned in the UK

A group of men and one woman smile at the camera

Lammy and Healey to sign bilateral Aukus deal during trip to Australia

Far-right social media accounts from Russia, America and Europe are encouraging disorder at the Epping migrant hotel protests this weekend, LBC can reveal.

Russian accounts encouraging Epping disorder

Protestors walk beside Police Officers during a demonstration calling for the closure of the Bell Hotel

Councillors vote to urge Government to close Epping asylum hotel

Tech firm CEO Andy Byron has resigned after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace with his HR chief

Fresh fallout from Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as Astronomer HR chief resigns after 'affair' exposed

Pink ribbon on female hand, healthcare concept and breast cancer symbol.

Thousands of breast cancer cases could be prevented by 'risk-reducing' surgery, study suggests

Emma Raducanu celebrates her victory over Naomi Osaka during the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open tennis tournament.

Emma Raducanu to reclaim British number one ranking after victory against Naomi Osaka

Kian Monks was jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance.

Former youth footballer jailed after leaving pensioner in pool of blood with severe injuries in e-bike crash

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven

Kanye West's ex-assistant 'afraid' and in hiding after accusing rapper of sexual assault

An anti-immigration protestor confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Epping councillor says tensions have hit ‘boiling point’ as she blasts Government amid continued anti-migrant protests

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

A skydiving firm has suddenly shut after a mother-of-four and instructor died during a tandem jump.

Skydive firm suddenly shuts after mother-of-four and instructor died during tandem jump

Justin Timberlake has been blasted by fans for his lacklustre performances.

'Cry Me a River': Justin Timberlake fans demand 'refund' following lacklustre performances

An anti-immigration protester confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Anti-migrant protesters march on Epping council offices after being fenced in outside migrant hotel

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have raided the home of an alleged Epping protestor.

Moment police raid home of 'Epping migrant hotel protester' and arrest suspect accused of violent disorder
Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council and Jenny Yates, Cabinet Member for Transport.

Council offers asylum seekers 50% off London e-bike rentals in 'win-win' deal

A tight cordon of Police officers surround Bell Hotel.

Epping council chief calls for 'immediate and permanent closure' of migrant hotels at centre of clashes
Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater’s final words revealed as friends and drug dealer who was the last to see him alive appear at inquest
Daniel Gunter, 27, inflicted “catastrophic injuries” to the head, neck, legs and jaw of Brendon Staddon.

Father guilty of murdering premature baby son in hospital

couple walking near falmouth bay, cornwall, england, britain, uk.

Just 7,000 steps per day cuts risks to health, study suggests - as 10,000 steps myth busted
The teenager was reported missing in Thailand by her family, before she was found in Georgia, accused of taking in about 14kg of cannabis and hashish.

Pregnant Brit facing jail after 'smuggling 14kg of cannabis into Georgia' tells court 'I didn't think this would happen to me'
Woman walking alone through underpass at night Abergavenny Wales UK

One in eight women a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking in the last year

Alexander Isak, who has not travelled with his Newcastle team-mates for their pre-season friendlies in Asia.

Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to explore transfer options amid Liverpool interest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News