Kieran Trippier: Newcastle footballer seen with adult star Sienna Day

30 June 2025, 11:21 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 11:22

Kieran Trippier has separated from his wife
Kieran Trippier has separated from his wife. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Kieran Trippier was seen partying with an adult film star weeks before he announced his separation from his wife.

The 34-year-old footballer confirmed on June 11 that he had broken up with his wife Charlotte, having got married in 2016.

Newcastle defender Tripper said the pair, who have three children together, “separated over a year ago,” and have put their £3.8m house up for sale.

Trippier was seen partying with Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, 29, in the wake of the announcement of the split. The pair were spotted together in Ibiza club Ushuaia.

But the former England right-back, who has won 54 caps for his country, has also been seen with an adult film star called Sienna Day, late night at a party on May 11,

According to the Sun, a video of the two leaving Wafi Lounge, a club in Newcastle, was sent to Charlotte before the separation was confirmed.

Trippier published a previous statement which read: “Myself and Charlotte separated over a year ago.

"I have not commented previously as it is a private matter and we want to protect our children.

"We ask the media to respect our privacy in the same way."

Who is Sienna Day?

Day, 34, is a Newcastle-based adult film star and influencer.

On Instagram, where she has 470,000 followers, she describes herself as being interested in fitness, fashion, pole, and travel.

Day, who is known to have PornHub and Only Fans accounts, is well-known in the Newcastle party scene according to the Sun.

It was reported that she and Tripper were seen in two clubs together.

LBC cannot confirm the reports, and neither Trippier nor Day has commented.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin announces Everton exit after nine years with the club

