Kim Kardashian to appear in court as witness in $10m 'grandpa robbers' burglary case in Paris

13 May 2025, 07:19

Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The reality TV star and influencer will appear in court as a witness in Paris burglary case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident happened in 2016.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and SKIMS business owner was held up at gunpoint and had millions of dollars' worth of jewellery stolen when she was staying at a luxury suite during Paris Fashion Week.

It is understood that the 44-year-old influencer will take the stand in the afternoon.

A $4m (£2.9m) diamond engagement ring from Kim's former husband Kanye West was reportedly among the stolen gems.

Ten people are on trial.

Kim says she was scared her sister, Kourtney, would find her 'dead'
Kim says she was scared her sister, Kourtney, would find her 'dead'. Picture: Getty

On Monday, witness Abderrahmane Ouatiki - the receptionist who says he was taken to Kardashian's hotel suite to translate the burglars' demands, said the influencer was "completely hysterical" and "in a state of complete terror".

He said a "very nervous" man pointed a gun at Kim.

Mr Ouatiki said he "was very aggressive and she was utterly terrified."

He said he was also scared as the burglar was acting erratic and was irritated by the star's screaming.

Three people kept watch in a central Paris hotel - Hotel de Pourtalès - while two other men forced Mr Ouatiki to take them to Kim's suite. Here, they preceded to demand she hand over the ring and stole other jewels worth a total of $9m.

The men were arrested three months later alongside several other people believed be accessories to the crime.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Twelve were expected to appear in court - however, one died in March and another has been excused due to health reasons.

Among the remaining 10 - all but two deny their involvement in the burglary.

The jewels were never recovered - police believe they were cut up and stolen.

French media have called the defendants "grandpa robbers" due to their age - several are in their 70s. Meanwhile many are suffering with serious health problems and one is undergoing chemotherapy.

Aomar Ait Khedache, 68, the alleged ringleader, is deaf and mute. He had to write his answers down with a pen and paper projected onto a screen.

The lead investigator of the Brigade de Répression du Banditisme (Banditry Repression Brigade) special unit said the defendants "may have made mistakes but they were still a decent team."

Referring to the way burglars tied up Kim's feet and ankles with cable ties and taped her mouth, used burner phones and took a car to a park near the scene, the investigator said this was "well done".

"They pulled it off, because they managed to flog the goods and palm off a $4m ring in Antwerp, which isn't that easy."

A $4m (£2.9m) diamond engagement ring from Kim's former husband Kanye West was reportedly among the stolen gems. Picture: Getty

The reality TV star believed she was going to be sexually assaulted during the crime.

Speaking in an emotional interview in 2020, she said she thought "this is the time I'm going to get raped."

She described being terrified for her life and for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who was out.

The business magnate said: "I'm gonna be dead in the room and she's gonna be traumatised for the rest of her life."

The burglars took the ring and various other jewels, phone and €1,000 in cash and absconded.

Kim was able to untie herself and escape, with her bodyguard arriving shortly afterwards.

Mr Ouatiki - an Algerian national - says he was subject to suspicion from the media that he was involved in the crime against the reality TV star.

He told the court this was "very heavy to bear".

