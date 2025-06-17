Breaking News

How Clean is Your House? star Kim Woodburn dies aged 83 after a short illness as tributes pour in

17 June 2025, 09:02 | Updated: 17 June 2025, 09:23

Kim's family decribed the star as an 'incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.'
Kim's family decribed the star as an 'incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

TV personality Kim Woodburn has died aged 83 after a short illness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes have been paid to the TV star, who rose to fame with Aggie MacKenzie on Channel 4's hit series How Clean is Your House?

A representative for Kim said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

"Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

"We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

Kim rose to fame with Aggie MacKenzie on Channel 4's hit series How Clean is Your House?
Kim rose to fame with Aggie MacKenzie on Channel 4's hit series How Clean is Your House? Picture: Alamy

We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

"We will not be releasing any further details."

Kim also appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2009 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

She also regularly appeared on ITV’s Loose Women and This Morning.

Months ago, Kim stopped her online posts - sending a message to fans on Instagram saying: “No more videos for now, my loves, I need to get better!”

TV cleaning gurus Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie arrive at Gordon Ramsay's temporary restaurant in Brick Lane, east London for 'Hell's Kitchen' in 2004
TV cleaning gurus Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie arrive at Gordon Ramsay's temporary restaurant in Brick Lane, east London for 'Hell's Kitchen' in 2004. Picture: Alamy

A note posted on her instagram read: “We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future due to a health problem. Kim sends her love to you all.”

In February this year, Kim's management revealed that she would be off work for several weeks while she recovered from an eye operation. Up until recently she would record Instagram videos for her fans along with personalised messages on Cameo. 

Before finding fame, Kim worked in children’s homes, in retail, and as a social worker helping teenage girls in Liverpool. Then known as Patricia McKenzie, she had a stint modelling, doing jobs for Littlewoods in the late 1960s.

Years ago, a rift emerged between Kim and her How Clean is your House? Co-star Aggie Mackenzie.

They had a bust-up at a theatre in Brighton in 2007 and reportedly had not spoken off camera since then.

Aggie had accused her of ‘over stepping the mark’ during a row while doing panto in Brighton and she said she ‘lost her rag’ with Kim.

Aggie said: “I was so shocked and upset and angry. I lost my rag with her.

"I said, ‘You’ve really overstepped the mark now!’.

“She didn’t apologise and I thought, ‘Right, there’s a line drawn here!’.”

Aggie continued: “It had all come to a bitter end. We’ve never spoken since.”

In 2022 Kim said: “Of course we fell out.

"And since we fell out and Aggie’s written a few columns about it, which I would never do about Aggie, but I'll tell you why I wouldn't.

“For six years she was marvellous in that show with me."

Kim went on to apologise to Aggie, wishing her well and thanking her for the work they did together.

She added: "Thank you very much Aggie, we made a few bob and it's great to have a few bucks in your pocket.

“And I thank her as well. She had to be good as well to make it work. And so I say I'm sorry we fell out.

“I'm not prepared to discuss it like she does because I wish her all the luck in the world.”

