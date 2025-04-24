Exclusive

Kneecap could be pulled from major UK show after shouting 'pro-Hamas' chants at concert

24 April 2025, 18:20 | Updated: 24 April 2025, 19:23

Kneecap have been making headlines after they used a recent performance at Coachella to denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza
Kneecap have been making headlines after they used a recent performance at Coachella to denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Kneecap's appearance at a major UK summer show has been called into question after footage emerged of them appearing to shout their support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Irish language rap group have been making headlines after they used a recent performance at Coachella to denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Their performance infuriated Fox News commentators and Sharon Osbourne, who urged US authorities to revoke the work visas of Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara from Belfast and DJ Próvaí from Derry.

A video has since been published on X which appears to show Chara shouting 'Up Hamas' and 'Up Hezbollah' during a show at the O2 in Kentish Town in November 2024.

The rapper appears to say to the crowd: "Free Palestine. Free the six counties. Tiocfaidh ár lá (Irish language for 'our day will come'). Up Hamas. Up Hezbollah."

The band, who are now being investigated by counter-terrorism police, were set to support fellow Irishmen Fontaines D.C at their sell-out show in Finsbury Park on July 5, but are now at risk of being pulled from the bill.

This is because the park's local MP Catherine West has told LBC that she has raised the controversial footage with the licensing authority, who are responsible for the gig going ahead.

Kneecap have always been avid pro-Palestine supporters and used their show at Coachella to lead the audience in chants of “free, free Palestine”, whilst messages such as "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people" appeared on screens behind them.

The rappers also carried out a chant celebrating the death of Margaret Thatcher, which they claimed was cut from the festival’s livestream.

Their performance infuriated some sections of American society, with Fox News commentators accusing the trio of bringing “Nazi Germany” sentiments to America.

Sharon Osbourne also took to X yesterday to slam Kneecap&squot;s "aggressive” political statements
Sharon Osbourne also took to X yesterday to slam Kneecap's "aggressive” political statements. Picture: Getty

Posting a clip of the segment on their social media accounts, Kneecap said the commentator’s admission that she had not previously heard of the band was the “only part of this shite that made any sense".

The group also said it had received thousands of such endorsements as well as “hundreds of violent Zionist threats”, adding that almost all the concerts of a US tour scheduled for October have sold out.

Sharon Osbourne also took to X yesterday to slam Kneecap's "aggressive” political statements, writing: "“Music’s primary purpose is to unite people. It should not be a venue for promoting terrorist organisations or spreading hate.

“This band openly support terrorist organisations. This behaviour raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA.”

More than 40,000 fans are expected to descend on Finsbury Park for the Fontaines D.C show in July.

Alongside Kneecap, Australian punk rockers Amyl And The Sniffers, NYC indie outfit Been Stellar and fellow Irish group Cardinals will also be on the bill.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The head of Edinburgh University has said "around 350" staff have taken voluntary redundancy as the sector wrestles with a financial crisis, with more jobs being potentially cut.

350 staff at Edinburgh University take voluntary redundancy and more jobs on the line

Kieron Goodwin, 33, was found guilty of murder after a five-week trial at Bristol Crown Court

Man who plied partner with cocaine then fatally strangled her on night she planned to leave him convicted of murder

Andrew Johnston of Britain's Got Talent performs at Manchester's Christmas party at Albert Square on November 12, 2010 in Manchester, England.

Britain’s Got Talent choirboy star who was given £1m record deal ‘pinned down and raped’ two women

Eni Aluko and Ian Wright during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England Lionesses and Spain at Carrow Road on February 20, 2022 in Norwich, England.

Eni Aluko 'faces sack' after accusing Ian Wright of blocking female pundits by ‘dominating’ women’s football coverage

The number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has passed half a million for the first time, figures show.

True scale of Britain's shoplifting epidemic: Police record more than 500,000 cases in a year for the first time

Exclusive
A senior officer within London’s Metropolitan Police has suggested there are not enough officers on the beat on Saturdays.

Top cop questions whether Met has enough officers on duty on Saturdays as he makes comparison to busy retailers

Leah Harrison died on a school trip

Girl, 10, swept away to her death by mudslide 'which came out of nowhere' on school trip

Exclusive
Lucy Issac (pictured) and her unborn's son life were at risk when she underwent an operation to have her womb removed

Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

St Nicholas Church in Pluckley. A series of tantalising mysteries associated with the "most haunted" village in England has been solved by a university academic.

Revealed: Researchers uncover truth about England's 'most haunted' village

Inmates clean a wing inside the Young Offenders Institution on Portland in Dorset England.

Pepper spray to be used in young offender institutions as violence against staff 14 times higher than adult prisons

US President Donald Trump has said he has sued the law firm that handed Hilary Clinton's campaign a dossier on his links to Russia.

Trump says he is suing a US law firm that handed Hilary Clinton campaign a dossier on US President's links to Russia

A teenage girl using a blue asthma inhaler. Health chiefs have warned users about relying on them

Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London (file image)

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London, official figures show

Lucas Akins (7 Mansfield) looks on during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Cambridge United and Mansfield Town at the Cledara Abbey Stadium, Cambridge on Saturday 25th January 2025. (Photo: Kevin Hodgson | MI News)

Footballer jailed after mowing down cyclist in high-powered Mercedes while taking his daughter to piano class

Students cry and embracing each other at the high school Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides after the attack.

One student dead and at least three injured in knife attack at French secondary school

Pilgrims and the faithful queue inside St. Peter's Basilica and pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, on April 24, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Pope was found unresponsive ‘with eyes open’ as doctor reveals Pontiff’s heartbreaking last regret

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sign at the headquarters for DEFRA Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs London UK

Civil servant who ‘held down three full-time government jobs simultaneously’ denies nine counts of fraud
Jamie Vardy kisses the Premier league trophy after winning with Leicester City in 2016.

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City after 13 years at the club

Paddington The Musical will have its world premiere at London's Savoy Theatre on 1 November 2025.

From deepest darkest Peru to the West End: Paddington The Musical to get autumn premiere

People camp outdoors following an earthquake shook Istanbul and other areas of Turkey on Wednesday

Istanbul residents spend the night outdoors after city shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

Kenny was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today alongside the two men - Rahim Mottley and Josh Whelan.

Police officer caught kissing inmate while in uniform - after secret romance with two criminals
China has dismissed claims of tariff talks as 'groundless'

Beijing dismisses Trump's 'groundless' claims that US and China are negotiating on slashing tariffs
Fyre Festival 2 cancelled and turned into music streaming service after founder Billy McFarland puts brand up for sale

Fyre Festival 2 cancelled after founder Billy McFarland puts brand up for sale - amid music streaming plans
The wait time to see Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ranged from 10 hours to 24 hours, but so far the longest reports for the pope's queue is only 8 hours.

The long goodbye: Astonishing pictures show lines of mourners patiently queuing to pay their respects to the Pope
People who took selfies with the late Pope have been slammed as "disrespectful"

Fury at 'disrespectful' mourners taking selfies in front of Pope's coffin, as tens of thousands flock to the Vatican
Aston Villa have announced plans to expand the capacity of their stadium to over 50,000 within two years.

Aston Villa reveal plans to increase stadium capacity to more than 50,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people

Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games, Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan call for stronger social media protection for children

Meghan at the 2025 TIME100 Summit

Meghan says she has made ‘mistakes’ amid backlash over Netflix lifestyle show and brand As Ever

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News