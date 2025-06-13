'We are ready for this fight': Kneecap’s legal team for court battle to include Julian Assange lawyer

13 June 2025, 19:51 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 20:01

Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, will be represented by a team that includes Gareth Peirce, solicitor for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his fight against US extradition, and Rosalind Comyn.
Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, will be represented by a team that includes Gareth Peirce, solicitor for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his fight against US extradition, and Rosalind Comyn. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Irish rap trio Kneecap have named the legal team which will defend band member Liam O hAnnaidh against a terror charge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, will be represented by a team that includes Gareth Peirce, solicitor for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his fight against US extradition, and Rosalind Comyn, who has represented Extinction Rebellion protesters in court.

The 27-year-old was charged by postal requisition over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November last year.

His legal team also includes Darragh Mackin from Phoenix Law, Brenda Campbell KC, Jude Bunting KC and Blinne Ni Ghralaigh KC.

Mr Mackin was the solicitor for Sarah Ewart, whose successful legal challenge helped to usher in the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland, while Ms Campbell was the defence barrister in the collapsed case against Seamus Daly, who was accused of murdering people in the IRA bomb attack in Omagh in 1998.

Read more: Why are Kneecap controversial?

Read more: Kneecap announce ‘biggest headline show outside of Ireland’ at London arena

Mr Bunting acted for non-profit company Liberty in the Stansted 15’s successful conviction appeal after they broke into Stansted Airport to stop a plane deporting people to Africa, which was a case Ms Ni Ghralaigh also worked on.

In an Instagram post the group said: “The British establishment is conducting a campaign against Kneecap which is to be fought in Westminster Magistrates Court… We are ready for this fight. We are proud to have such a strong legal team with us.”

Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, will be represented by a team that includes Gareth Peirce, solicitor for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, will be represented by a team that includes Gareth Peirce, solicitor for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Picture: Alamy

In May, the Metropolitan Police said Kneecap were being investigated by counter-terrorism police after videos emerged allegedly showing the band calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

They apologised to the families of murdered MPs but said footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”.

They also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are banned in the UK.

In 2024, the band released an eponymous film starring Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender which is a fictionalised retelling of how the band came together and follows the Belfast group on their mission to save their mother tongue through music.

Formed in 2017, the group, made up of O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language.

Their best-known tracks include Get Your Brits Out, Better Way To Live, featuring Grian Chatten from Fontaines DC, and 3Cag.

O hAnnaidh is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

His lawyers have been approached for comment.

Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara.
Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A protest against proposals for a new Chinese embassy will take place from 2pm at Royal Mint Court, near the capital’s financial district, while pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to gather in Parliament Square at the same time.

Demonstrators set to gather for multiple protests against Chinese Embassy and Gaza conflict in London on Saturday

he Prime Minister has said he has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme as he backed Israel ’s right to self defence.

Keir Starmer voices 'grave concerns' over Iran’s nuclear programme in call with Donald Trump ahead of G7

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Tel Aviv hospital says 9 injured as Iran vows to 'inflict heavy blows' with retaliatory strikes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, visit to the University College London Hospital (UCLH).

NHS to slash waiting lists by sending patients straight to GPs for treatment

Exclusive
Lottie Tomlinson has shared her experience of grief with LBC in hopes to encourage others to open up and seek support.

‘My grief has been a long journey of healing’ - Louis Tomlinson’s sister shares heartbreaking experience with LBC

Former GB News presenter Laurence Fox at Woolwich Crown Court in London.

Laurence Fox faces trial in 2026 accused of encouraging Ulez camera destruction

The Prime Minister has said he has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme as he backed Israel ’s right to self defence

Starmer urges restraint as Israel strikes Iran again in escalating Middle East crisis

CCTV footage shows the man sitting on the chair, which immediately bends back into the wall.

Tourist damages crystal-covered 'Van Gogh' chair in Verona museum after climbing on it for photo

Maurizio Cattelan: “America” a solid gold toilet installed on the fourth floor of the Guggenheim museum in New York City. United States of America.

Two men who stole £4.75 million gold toilet from house where Churchill was born jailed for more than six years

These funds were used to purchase three Tesla cars, a Mini Cooper and a Nissan Qashqai, Teesside crown court heard

Army sergeant jailed after stealing £336,000 of MoD funds to buy Teslas, hair transplant and 'adult services'

Handout photo issued by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales of Alexander Dighton from Llantrisant

Man who attacked officers with Molotov cocktails and a knife jailed for life

.

British tourist missing in Brazil after vanishing from Airbnb

A burnt-out and boarded up property that was damaged on Monday evening in violence in Ballymena, during a protest. Multiple cars and properties were set on fire in Ballymena while rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry at police officers.

Families in emergency accommodation following days of Ballymena unrest

Health officials have warned anyone suffering symptoms to call 111

Warning issued after 14 people have ‘adverse reaction’ to cosmetic jabs including eye drooping and double vision

All seven men denied any wrongdoing. A jury unanimously found them guilty.

Seven men convicted of sexual exploitation of teenage schoolgirls repeatedly raped in Rochdale

Traffic flows on a temporary carriageway during widening of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road at Hirwaun in South Wales.

South Wales £2bn dual-carriageway finally opens after 23 years of roadworks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Preston Davey died in a hospital in Blackpool on July 27 last year

Teacher in court accused of murder and sex assault of baby he was adopting

Sunjay Kapur during a Yes Bank Polo Event at Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 10, 2013 in New Delhi, India

Billionaire friend of Prince William collapses and dies after 'swallowing a bee' during polo match
Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Liverpool agree £116million British record transfer deal for German star Florian Wirtz

Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' after getting stuck in traffic

Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' due to traffic
Cesar Perez Vargas is of Mexican origin.

Chef awarded £20,000 after boss threatened to have him deported

Primark is looking to move beyond fashion to start opening specific homeware shops

Primark: Fashion giant plans first England homeware shop

Cropped hand of laboratory technician holding blood sample for medical testing

World-first 'Trojan horse' blood cancer drug given green light for NHS

Rory McIlroy struggled during the first round of the US Open

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler struggle in brutal US Open opening round

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was visited by Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, in hospital in Ahmedabad

How sole survivor 'walked out' of Air India crash: 'Miracle of seat 11A' passenger describes how he made it out
.

Couple found dead in tent after camping in UK beauty spot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Colonel in Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment during a ceremony to present new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalion. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

David Beckham, King Charles III, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Charles joined by David Beckham and Meryl Streep to celebrate award winners

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting

King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News