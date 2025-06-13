Kylie Minogue cancels string of upcoming shows as pop icon shares health update

13 June 2025, 23:49

Kylie Minogue has cancelled a string of upcoming shows.
Kylie Minogue has cancelled a string of upcoming shows. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue has cancelled four, revealing she had 'no choice' as the star grapples with a viral infection.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Can't Get You Out of My Head singer was set to perform at a string of concerts in Europe after wrapping up the UK-leg of her tour.

But the 56 has shared her upset of becoming sick with laryngitis, dealing a blow to her touring hopes.

In a heartbreaking update she told fans she needs to rest her voice and can no longer perform at her upcoming shows.

She said: 'Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis).

Kylie performs at the O2 Arena for the London stop of her Tension Tour 2025.
Kylie performs at the O2 Arena for the London stop of her Tension Tour 2025. Picture: Alamy

'I've tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday but I'm afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform the best for you.

'I'm so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets, we're doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that.

'Thank you for understanding - you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I'll miss you next week, and I can't wait to see you all. Love Kylie xx'

Kylie had been due to perform the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Monday June 16, before playing at gigs in Poland, Lithuania and Estonia.

She is hopeful to recover and play at Finland's Metro Arena on June 23.

Last month, Kylie celebrated her 57th birthday with 20,000 fans at London's O2 arena as part of her UK Tension Tour 2025.

The Aussie icon performed decades of iconic hits with a team of dancers shimmied through the crowd over to a second stage in the centre.

A gigantic disco ball descended as she performed Say Something in a red sparkly jumpsuit.

Towards the end all 20,000 fans broke out into song to wish her a Happy Birthday: she'd already turned 57 on Australian time even though it was slightly early for the UK.

In a sweet, unscripted moment during a flawless and professional show, Kylie paused and appeared overwhelmed, and said: "I wasn't expecting that."

