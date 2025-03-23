Music legend Larry Tamblyn dies aged 82

Larry Tamblyn, who was best known for his work with The Standells, has died aged 82. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Larry Tamblyn, who was best known for his work with The Standells, has died aged 82.

The star had a hit with The Standell's song 'Dirty Water' in 1966.

Dennis Tamblyn, Larry's nephew, wrote on Facebook: "A few years ago, The Standells played at Hotel Congress here in Tucson and Larry stayed with me.

"It was so great to hang out with him and catch up. He was still making music well into his later years. You will be missed, Uncle Larry."

Larry came from a star-studded family, as his brother Russ Tamblyn featured in Django Unchained, Drive, and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

HIs cause of death has not been disclosed.

The Standells formed in the 1962 in Los Angeles, California, to play garage rock.

They are believed to have inspired groups the Sex Pistols and Ramones with their 'punk band of the 60s' sound.

Larry was their lead vocalist and keyboard player, accompanied by guitarist Tony Valentino, bass player Jody Rich and Dummer Benny King.

The musician had a previous career as a solo performer, with several 45 singles including Patty Ann, This is The Night, Dearest and My Bride To Be.

The Standells, (l-r: Larry Tamblyn, Jody Rich, Benny King, Tony Valentino), 1967. Picture: Alamy

Larry is the brother of actor Russ Tamblyn who began his acting career aged 13.

Russ portrayed Norman Page in drama Peyton Place, in 1957, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Larry's niece Amber Tamblyn is also a Hollywood star, appearing in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, and TV show House.