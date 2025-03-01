'Last event' logged on Gene Hackman's pacemaker may hold key to actor's death

1 March 2025, 00:58

**FILE PHOTO** Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Found Dead In Santa Fe Home. Gene Hackman And Wife Betsy Arakawa January 1989 Credit: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch
**FILE PHOTO** Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Found Dead In Santa Fe Home. Gene Hackman And Wife Betsy Arakawa January 1989 Credit: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tests on Gene Hackman's pacemaker show that he was alive on February 17 when a "last event" was recorded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest details released by police signal the star was last recorded alive nine days before his body was discovered, alongside that of his wife and his dog at their home.

The two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday, and police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Police say it is a "reasonable assumption" that he died when his pacemaker had its "last event".

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who spoke to a pathologist in the case earlier on Friday, told a press conference: "Both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide.

Read more: Chilling 911 call reveals moment distressed caretaker discovers Gene Hackman and wife's body

The house owned by actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa stands Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
The house owned by actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa stands Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales). Picture: Alamy

"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman's pacemaker.

"This revealed that his last event was recorded February 17 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed."

He continued: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.

"The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending."

It comes as a chilling 911 call has revealed the moment a distressed caretaker discovered the body of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya answers questions about the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya answers questions about the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan). Picture: Alamy

"Hello my name is [redacted]," the individual can be heard saying. "I'm the caretaker for Santa Fe Summit. I think we just found two or one deceased person inside the house."

Hackman's body was found in a mud room, with his wife's body discovered next to a space heater in a bathroom, detectives said in the warrant.

Mr Mendoza had previously said there were several conflicting stories about which doors were locked at the house - he said several were unlocked and a rear door was open, which allowed two dogs that survived to go in and out.

He also said he thought the front door was closed but unlocked.

Two other dogs were found alive at the property, one inside and one outside.

GENE HACKMAN ATTENDS THE 60th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS AT THE HILTON HOTEL IN BEVERLY HILLS, USA. PICTURE: UK PRESS
GENE HACKMAN ATTENDS THE 60th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS AT THE HILTON HOTEL IN BEVERLY HILLS, USA. PICTURE: UK PRESS. Picture: Alamy

The alarm had been raised by the caretaker who was conducting pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and no signs of problems were found.

Officers are still trying to piece together the couple's last known contact with other people but "that's one of our challenges because of their privacy," Mr Mendoza said.

Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)
Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales). Picture: Alamy

The newly released call sees the caretaker ask someone for the address before telling the operator: "I'm gonna wait for you at the gate. I'm gonna wait for you, please send somebody really quick."

Asked if the people are male or female, the caretaker says: "A female and a male probably, I don't know, I don't know sir, just send somebody up here real quick."

He was then asked if either of the were breathing or awake, to which he replied: "It's closed, it's locked. I can't go in, but I see them laying... She's lying down on a floor from the window."

