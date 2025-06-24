Laurence Fox marries controversial podcaster partner in secret ceremony

24 June 2025, 18:43

Laurence and Elizabeth Fox pose with family members in registry office
Laurence and Elizabeth Fox pose with family members in registry office. Picture: Laurence Fox / X

By LBC Staff

Controversial politician and actor Laurence Fox has revealed he has tied the knot with his podcaster girlfriend.

Mr Fox, 47, announced his nuptials to his nearly 617,000 followers on X, sharing photos and videos from the registry office.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this bed wench”, he said.

“In order to avoid having to encounter anyone from the Church of England, myself and my beautiful wife @CaliforniaFrizz signed a piece of paper in a registry office today”

He then promised a “proper wedding in a few days with the nearest and dearest in the eyes of God”.

The couple shared photos posing at the registry office with family members, and a video of them dancing down the aisle.

Elizabeth, originally from California but now living in the UK, is best known for appearances on the controversial Elite Thinking Club podcast - but she also describes herself as a model and stuntwoman, and has stressed her legal qualifications.

The podcast touts itself as a 'show dedicated to critical thinking' but has previously contained discussions around conspiracy theories.

Laurence and Elizabeth Fox leave Westminster Magistrates' Court together in 2025
Laurence and Elizabeth Fox leave Westminster Magistrates' Court together in 2025. Picture: Getty

Asked in one episode on the theory of evolution whether humans are descended from apes, she said: "I think that's what we're made to believe and that is what we should be believing, but I don't think that is. No. I think we come from another race."

Mr Fox announced his engagement last year. He shared a post captioned 'some personal news', which showed Ms Barker wearing an engagement ring, before quipping to followers that he is 'punching'.

