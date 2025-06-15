Liam Gallagher slams Edinburgh council after Oasis fans labelled 'rowdy'

Liam Gallagher performing ahead of the IBF World Heavy weight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Liam Gallagher said Edinburgh Council's attitude "stinks" after seeing its comments on Oasis fans.

Wonderwall singer Liam Gallagher has criticised a Scottish council for inferring Oasis fans were drunk, middle-aged and fat.

The comments were revealed following a freedom of information request that was sent to Edinburgh council - ahead of the band's three sold-out shows in Scotland this August.

The documents include the council preparing for a clash of two major events, the Oasis Live '25 tour with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - the world's largest performance arts festival.

Discussing potential challenges ahead, one document warned that there would be a "substantial amount of older fans", and that because "middle-aged men take up more room", age and size should be considered in crowd control planning.

To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about OASIS fans and quite frankly your attitude fucking stinks I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 15, 2025

Meanwhile, another note cautioned of drunkeness, as it said it expects "medium to high intoxication" at the concert.

An additional remark said there was some "concern about crowds of Oasis on weekends as they are already rowdy, and the tone of the band".

It also expressed concern for the "safety" at the Edinburgh Fringe - including for its performers.

"Many performers are considering not attending for that weekend," one note read.

Around 210,000 fans are expected to attend the three Edinburgh gigs.

Hundreds of Oasis fans, many of whom had slept rough overnight in order to ensure a place in the queue, patiently wait for the ticket office to open at Olympia in London. Photo by David Giles/PA. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gallagher took to social media platform X to express his distaste with the council's comments.

He said: "To the Edinburgh council I've heard what you said about Oasis fans and quite frankly your attitude f****** stinks I'd leave town that day if I was any of you lot."

In a second post, he said: "I'd love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there's some real stunning individuals."

David Walker, from the Oasis Collectors Group, has described the comments as "a nasty, sneering stereotype".

"It's a jaundiced view," he added.

Oasis caused controversy in 2024 when they released tickets for their upcoming tour, selling "platinum" tickets for almost 2.5 times the standard price. Picture: Alamy

Local councillor Margaret Graham said that it is usual practice for the council to "prepare extensively" for major city events.

The culture and communities convener also said: "We're very proud to host the biggest and best events in Edinburgh throughout the year, which bring in hundreds of millions of pounds to the local economy and provide unparalleled entertainment for our residents and visitors.

"As with any major event which takes place in the city, we prepare extensively alongside our partners to ensure the safety and best possible experience of everyone involved - and Oasis are no different."