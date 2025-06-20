Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured together for first time since Oasis tour announcement

20 June 2025, 00:06

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been photographed together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced.
Liam and Noel Gallagher have been photographed together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced. Picture: Adidas

By Josef Al Shemary

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been photographed together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced.

The Britpop band, who split in 2009 prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival, confirmed their long-awaited reunion in August 2024.

They have since been photographed together to launch a new partnership with Adidas ahead of their Oasis Live '25 world tour.

The Manchester-born musicians rose to fame after the release of their debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994, with their hits songs including Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Supersonic.

While in the group, they became known for their recognisable sportswear style which consisted of tracksuits, sleeve jerseys, bucket hats and coach jackets.

The pair are now the faces behind the Original Forever film campaign, which is soundtracked by their hit song Live Forever, and includes an accompanying Adidas Originals x Oasis Live '25 apparel collection.

Chris Walsh, Adidas brand vice president, said: "Adidas and Oasis share a story defined by originality and cultural impact, with roots that run deep and have long been entwined in the fabric of music and style.

"This official partnership represents more than just two icons coming together - it reignites a timeless piece of cultural music history.

"Original Forever continues to build on Adidas' lasting legacy in music and celebrates the powerful role music and style play in shaping culture across generations."

The brothers had been known to get into arguments over the years, but things reached breaking point at a French festival when Liam began swinging around a guitar.

Noel quit the rock group on August 28 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer".

The highly anticipated reunion tour announcement was followed with some ticketing backlash after fans in the UK and Ireland saw some prices more than double, from £148 to £355, which was blamed on "unprecedented demand".

The outrage and controversy prompted the Government and the UK's competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Oasis are due to kickstart their world tour in July with performances in Cardiff followed by Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group will continue on with concerts scheduled around the world including Canada, the US, Mexico, Australia and Japan.

