Liam Payne's huge legacy to family revealed after One Direction singer died without writing a will

By Kit Heren

Liam Payne left behind over £20 million when he died last year, court documents have revealed.

The former One Direction star, who died aged 31 in October last year, did not write a will before his death.

He left £28,595,000 after his death, which reduced to £24,280,000 after debts and expenses were paid out.

The singer died on October 16 last year after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The court has granted power of administration to Cheryl Tweedy, his ex and the mother of his son, Bear.

Payne was remembered with a video montage at the Brit Awards in February. Picture: Getty

It is likely that much of the money will be held in trust for Bear until he reaches adulthood.

And Kate Cassidy, Payne's girlfriend at the time of his death, may receive nothing as the couple were not married.

She said after his death that the two had made plans to wed.

In February, a court in Argentina dropped charges of criminal negligence against three out of the five people who had been charged in connection with the performer's death.

In March, Payne was remembered at the Brit Awards with a video montage which showed him with his family, as well as a clip from his time on The X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven Brit Awards before they split up.

Payne's funeral was held in Amersham, Buckinghamshire in October.

His cause of death was determined to be "polytrauma" - multiple injuries from the fall.

Liam Payne died without leaving a will. Picture: Getty

Traces of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant were found in his body when he fell from the balcony.

He had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of "up to 2.7 grams per litre in his blood", according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No 14.

Those levels are considered extremely high, with medical experts warning that a BAC that high can lead to confusion, disorientation, and dizziness.

A BAC above 0.3 percent increases the risk of alcohol poisoning, while anything above 0.4 per cent can be potentially fatal, according to Alcohol.org.

It is more than three times the legal driving limit in the UK (0.08 per cent).