Liam Payne's blood alcohol levels at time of death revealed

Liam Payne died in October. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Liam Payne's blood alcohol levels at the time of his death have been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The One Direction star died in October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

His cause of death was determined to be "polytrauma" - multiple injuries from the fall.

Traces of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant were found in his body when he fell from the balcony.

Payne had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of "up to 2.7 grams per litre in his blood", according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No 14.

Those levels are considered extremely high, with medical experts warning that a BAC that high can lead to confusion, disorientation, and dizziness.

A BAC above 0.3 percent increases the risk of alcohol poisoning, while anything above 0.4 per cent can be potentially fatal, according to Alcohol.org.

It is more than three times the legal driving limit in the UK (0.08 per cent).

Read more: Liam Payne death charges against friend Roger Nores and two hotel workers dropped

Read more: One Direction star Liam Payne was 'sectioned' after near-fatal overdose months before death, close friend claims

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zane Malik and Niall Horan of 'One Direction' together with Simon Cowell. Picture: Getty

The findings come after manslaughter charges over Payne's death were dropped against his friend Roger Nores and two hotel workers.

Rogelio "Roger" Nores, hotel operator Gilda Martin, and head of reception Esteban Grassi had all been charged in connection with the star’s death at the Casa Sur Hotel last year.

Two other men, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, were also charged with supplying cocaine to the singer.

"Glad this is finally over,” Nores told Rolling Stone after charges were dropped.

"I'm happy I'm now going to be able to travel to the UK and say goodbye to my friend."

Nores said he set Payne up with a team of medical professionals in a bid to help fight his addiction struggles.

"He knew he needed help," he said.

"He did four months sober. Liam then began to go to the gym every day. He was really looking after himself.

"And it wasn't easy. He required 24-hour attention. Anyone who's looked after an addict knows that it isn't straightforward.

"It was draining, but I wanted to do it - that's what friends are for. After four months, I truly believed he had turned a corner."