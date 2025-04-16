Liam Payne’s sister said she feels ‘plunged underwater’ on six-month anniversary of late singer’s death

16 April 2025, 22:40

Liam Payne&squot;s sister Ruth Gibbins has said she feels "plunged underwater" without the late One Direction singer, on the six-month anniversary of his death.
Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins has said she feels "plunged underwater" without the late One Direction singer, on the six-month anniversary of his death. Picture: @roo0990/Instagram

By Josef Al Shemary

Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins has said she feels "plunged underwater" without the late One Direction singer, on the six-month anniversary of his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer died on October 16 last year at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

In a post on Instagram, Gibbins said: "Six months, half a year without you? My head is still screaming for you.

"Each morning on waking I feel like I am plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes to relieve me.

"Living without you is impossible, so for now, I exist.

Read more: Embassy slams 'anti-China rhetoric' as it takes aim at 'arrogance' of UK politicians amid row over British Steel

Read more: More than 100 refugee charities and NGOs call for end of using hotels to house asylum seekers

"I'm learning to laugh or smile in the right places, but mate, it's exhausting when all I want to do is speak to you.

"In the few moments I allow myself to feel love and not just loss, I can really smile at memories of us, like last year when we were doubled over laughing at us trying to make something we'd seen on YouTube, but memories are always tinged with sadness at how unfair it is that we can't make new ones.

"I can sometimes hear you laughing at me for walking around like Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost, looking for you everywhere I go.

"I see you though, you're always coming through in different ways to put me back on the right path.

"I can't process what's happened and the finality of it, you know I will never stop doing all I can for you.

"I miss you loudly, quietly and in all the moments in between.

"Love you so much more than these words or my tears are capable of expressing, but I know you know this.

"For now, I'll meet you in my dreams."

Gibbins also posted a picture of her and Payne together smiling.

It comes after Payne's former girlfriend Kate Cassidy told Lorraine Kelly's ITV talk show earlier this year "sometimes it's hard for me to get out of bed" after the singer's death.

In February, a court in Argentina dropped charges of criminal negligence against three out of the five people who had been charged in connection with the performer's death.

In March, Payne was remembered at the Brit Awards with a video montage which showed him with his family, as well as a clip from his time on The X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven Brit Awards before they split up.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamene in Tehran, Iran on June 25, 2024.

Iran hits back at US 'lack of seriousness' after change of location for nuclear talks

Kristopher Purvis, 35, ferried 15 packages from Mexico City to Edinburgh Airport along with another man in July 2024.

Drug mule who tried to smuggle £5.6m in cocaine hidden among sombreros into UK jailed for 10 years

The dog had discovered the boy while patrolling his property and likely protected and directed the missing boy to safety.

Missing toddler found in wilderness is protected and led to safety by dog

Exclusive
Birmingham City Council leader John Cotton.

‘There are red lines we won’t cross’, Birmingham council leader says as bins strikes drag on

NHS officials said that there has to be legal approval before data is shared.

NHS pledges to ‘protect data’ as researchers in China access UK study data

A search of the properties resulted in drugs, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones being seized.

Police battle 'unbreakable door' during 'drugs raids' in Greater Manchester

Easter weekend will see a slight change to your post and delivery services

Royal Mail Easter deliveries: Do you get post on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Monterrey v FC Cincinnati: Round Of 16 - Concacaf Champions Cup - Leg One

International footballer, 28, dies after horror fall from balcony in China

People queue to check in at Gatwick Airport, South Terminal.

Gatwick airport strikes over Easter: Everything travellers need to know

Lois Boisson shared an edited photo of herself holding a Dove deodorant can and tagging the brand's account

French tennis star breaks silence after being told she 'smells really bad' by Brit rival Harriet Dart

Charcuterie board with cured meat and cheeses served on a natural wooden slab tray with a cheese knife and a spoon in a restaurant setting.

From butter to mutton: Full list of meat and dairy items UK travellers are now banned from bringing back from EU

TikToker Zoë Bread, who posts behind the alias of a slice of bread

TikToker Zoe Bread forces council to review parking signs amid claims 'hundreds of fines may have been issued falsely'

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house for inappropriate behaviour

Mickey Rourke 'planning to sue ITV' after being axed from Celebrity Big Brother

Fred and Rose West

Unseen police videos and audio to feature in new documentary on Fred and Rose West

.

'I'm so proud': JK Rowling hails Supreme Court definition of 'biological sex' as charities slam 'harmful' ruling

'Violence-obsessed' Nicholas Prosper was jailed for life with a minimum of 49 years

Luton teen who murdered family and plotted school massacre referred to Court of Appeal over 'unduly lenient' sentence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holly Willoughby attends the "Celebrity Bear Hunt" Special Screening in London in February

Holly Willoughby’s media company owes £377,000 in tax, court hears

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, with his wife Erica Stoll, and daughter Poppy, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament,

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes Rory McIlroy request after stunning Masters victory
.

UK house price growth accelerates as buyers ‘rushed’ to beat stamp duty rises

Inflation has dropped. here is what it means for you

Why has inflation fallen and what does it mean for households?

A new 11-minute bodycam video, released by the New Mexico police today, shows officers discovering the couple's corpses in their messy $4 million mansion.

Heartbreaking bodycam footage shows inside Gene Hackman's home as loyal dog guards bodies

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where it has been ruled that the doctors involved in the care of two deceased children can be named, after the parents of the children said they wanted to "tell their story".

Doctors in end-of-life cases can be named, Supreme Court rules

Knowsley Heights flats in Liverpool

Man, 34, arrested after woman stabbed to death in Merseyside tower block

Enfield Council is considering all possible legal options against Toby Carvery

Toby Carvery faces legal action from council after 500-year-old tree felled

Action from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at Alexander sports stadium on the evening of August 5 2022.

Fresh hope for troubled Commonwealth Games as seven nations express interest in hosting future events
Kim Kardashian seen out and about in Paris on October 2, 2016.

Kim Kardashian to give evidence at Paris armed robbery trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a secret family getaway after the launch of her new business ventures

Harry and Meghan in 'happy bubble' and took secret family holiday to celebrate her new business ventures
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George react during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Aston Villa FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park.

Heartbreak for Prince William and George as dramatic Aston Villa comeback not enough to beat PSG
King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.

Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News