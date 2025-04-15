Lil Nas X reveals mystery illness from hospital after suffering shock paralysis

By Rose Morelli

Rapper Lil Nas X has told fans he's "OK", after sharing shocking images of his half-paralysed face to social media.

Posting on his Instagram story, the 26-year-old Old Town Road star shared videos showing how he’d "lost control" of the right side of his face.

The exact nature of his condition is still unknown.

In the photos and videos, Lil Nas X was still attempting to smile and laugh while wearing a cap and hospital gown.

“This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he said, as half of his face remained expressionless.

“Bro, I can’t even laugh right now, bro. What the f***?”

Still in good spirits however, the young star has told fans not to worry about him.

“Guys, I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake your a** for me instead,” he said.

He said he would "look funny" for a while "but that’s it[...] I’m so cooked”.

The news comes just weeks after Lil Nas X’s latest EP was released, Days Before Dreamboy on March 28.