Lily Allen shares 'first date' with Happy Valley star James Norton at East London festival

16 June 2025, 12:17 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 12:51

The pair attended Lido festival together
The pair attended Lido festival together. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Lily Allen has been pictured alongside Brit actor James Norton at a trendy London festival.

The pair, who both recently split from their partners, were pictured enjoying a “first date”, with onlookers describing them as “smitten” as they attended the Lido Festival in East London on Saturday.

The festival included acts such as Charli XCX, The Dare and Bladee.

Eyewitnesses said the pair ditched the VIP section to enjoy the acts together.

Lily Allen
Lily Allen. Picture: Alamy

One attendee told The Sun: “Lily and James appeared to be on a date. They were together for the day and were chatting and laughing together as they watched Charli XCX.

“Lily was leaning into him at one point. She and James seemed really relaxed together and she was really making him giggle.

“They were drinking non-alcoholic beer and queued at the bar like all the other punters. People were doing double-takes when they saw them together.

“Because they’re both on (celebrity dating app) Raya it seems like they might have matched with each other.

“And Lido is a great first date because there is so much to do.”

Allen split from her long-time partner, David Harbour, earlier this year after the Stranger Things star was reportedly caught using a app to connect with other women.

Allen reportedly joined the app herself, with a pretend profile, in order to investigate.

Allen split from Harbour earlier this year.
Allen split from Harbour earlier this year. Picture: Getty

She discovered that he was using the app, and had been active for over a month.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone.

"Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."

Allen has not made any public statements to confirm their split, but the source told the Mail on Sunday that they are separated.

The source added: "Lily is of the belief that he has been open to meeting new people for some time now, though she only found out at the end of the summer.

"He has been living in Atlanta for a year for filming."

