Linda Nolan's brother reveals cancer diagnosis becoming fifth sibling facing the disease

Linda Nolan's brother, Brian, shared his cancer diagnosis just weeks after his sister's death. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Linda Nolan's brother, Brian, shared his cancer diagnosis just weeks after his sister's death.

Brian Nolan, 69, received the diagnosis just three days after planning Linda Nolan's memorial.

Linda, 65, died on January 15 after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year, following her 20-year cancer battle.

The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool on 1 February.

“I just want cancer to leave us alone."

Denise Nolan and brother Brian Nolan travel in the cortege for the funeral of their sister Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool, England. Picture: Getty

“You’re never ready for somebody to say: ‘Yes, you’ve got cancer’. It’s like being hit by a train. You start plunging into the abyss of: ‘I’m going to die’," Brian Nolan told The Mirror.

The Nolan family lost sibling Bernie to breast cancer in 2013, aged 52, and Linda earlier this year.

Anne, 74, received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2000 and Colleen, 60, was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2023.

He said that his sister, Coleen, Loose Women host, "couldn't speak" when he shared the diagnosis with her, saying she went numb and wanted to punch the walls and scream.

Brian shared that his urologist assured him they could cure his prostate cancer, and that the disease has not spread to the rest of his body.

He added that he hopes to have the courage his sisters had.

Linda Nolan's Funeral Takes Place In Blackpool. Picture: Getty

Linda Nolan's Funeral Takes Place In Blackpool. Picture: Getty

Brian said he went to the GP after he needed to use the toilet more frequently than usual.

The doctors carried out PSA tests, an MRI and a biopsy.

He chose not to tell his sister, Linda, about the diagnosis before her death.

Brian said he had the support of his wife, Anne.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan revealed Linda Nolan's heartbreaking final words before her death as loved ones prepare to say goodbye.

She was side-by-side with her sisters in her final moments, which were said to have been full of "love and laughter".

Opening up about what happened, Coleen said there were "no tears" as she gave Linda "a big hug and a kiss" knowing it would be the last time.

"It’s been 10 days since my lovely sister Linda died and it’s still hard to believe she’s gone," Coleen told the Mirror.

"As we prepare for her funeral, when she will be buried with her husband Brian’s ashes, I’m holding on to the memory of the last day I spent with her in hospital, which was full of love and laughter.

"My daughter Ciara and I sat with her and we said everything we needed to say to each other. She told us how much she loved us and we told her we loved her.

"I think she knew it would be the last time she’d see us, but there were no tears."

Portrait of the Irish girl group The Nolans, London, 1981. Top left to right Maureen, Anne and Bernadette, front left to right Linda and Denise. Picture: Getty

Linda Nolan's funeral in Blackpool featured a pink sparkly coffin and was attended by family and friends of the late pop singer.

St Paul's Church, Blackpool, is where the late singer married her husband Brian Hudson, who she was married to for 26 years before his death in 2007.

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie, who is the father of Coleen Nolan's two sons, Shane and Jake, and Chuckle Brothers member, Paul Elliott, were spotted at the star-studded ceremony.

Coleen was joined by her fellow The Nolan bandmates and sisters, Anne, Maureen and Denise.

Coleen Nolan arrives for the funeral of Linda Nolan at St Paul’s Church on February 1, 2025 in Blackpool, England. Picture: Getty

She could be seen looking tearful while dressed in a fur black coat.

The Nolan sisters were applauded by family and friends who lined the walkway as they walked into the church.

Several male members of the Nolan family carried the pink sparkly coffin where Linda Nolan had been laid to rest.

Paul Elliott described the late pop singer - famous for hits including I'm In The Mood For Dancing - as a "fun, bubbly person", adding that "the world's a darker place without her".