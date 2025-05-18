Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson gives birth to premature twins after complicated pregnancy

18 May 2025, 11:00

Jesy Nelson announced the birth of her twin babies in a joint post on Instagram with her partner, Zion Foster.
Jesy Nelson announced the birth of her twin babies in a joint post on Instagram with her partner, Zion Foster. Picture: Instagram

By Jennifer Kennedy

Jesy Nelson has announced she has given birth to twins named Ocean and Story at 31 weeks after an induced labour in a London hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nelson said in a joint post on Instagram with her partner, Zion Foster, at 10am on Sunday morning: "Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!"

"We've never felt so in love."

The twins are named Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.

The babies were born on Thursday May 15.

Read More: Made In Chelsea star welcomes baby boy and reveals new name

Read More: McFly singer Tom Fletcher said seeing Paddington in a new musical 'makes me cry every time'

Nelson rose to fame as a member of girlband Little Mix, but quit the group in 2020 after struggling with her mental health.
Nelson rose to fame as a member of girlband Little Mix, but quit the group in 2020 after struggling with her mental health. Picture: Alamy

Nelson has been open online about the complications she experienced during pregnancy. She explained the twins were 'living off one placenta' due to pre-stage TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome).

Her partner Zion Foster took part in the London Marathon in April 2025 to raise money for Twins Trust charity.

Nelson rose to fame as a member of girlband Little Mix after the group were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor.

She has been open online about her struggles with body image, mental health and online bullying.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Leo XIV talks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Leo XIV meets privately with Zelenskyy after being officially inaugurated as pontiff

Charlotte May Lee, 21, from London, is accused of bringing £1.15 million pounds worth of cannabis into Sri Lanka in vacuum-packed bags in her luggage.

British former air stewardess accused of smuggling million-pound 'cannabis stash' into Sri Lanka

Criminals could be made to fill potholes under plans being considered by the government

Criminals could fill potholes, clean bins and scrub graffiti under government plans

Student nurses 'can't afford' to live due to a lack of proper financial support, according to testimony heard at an official event

Nursing students 'sleeping in cars, using food banks and can't afford to live'

Pope Leo XIV will formally be inaugurated as pontiff at a Mass in St Peter's Square today

Pope Leo XIV seen in Popemobile for the first time as thousands of well-wishers gather for his inauguration

Pope Leo XIV will hold the inaugural mass at 10am local time, with the service expected to provide more insight into the Pope's personality.

Pope Leo to hold inaugural mass in front of world leaders and crowds of 250,000

The Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, was stranded in the East River after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Two killed and nineteen injured as Mexican Navy training ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge

Winner of the Eurovision Song Contest JJ from Austria holds up the trophy onstage.

Austria’s JJ wins Eurovision as Israel comes second - with nul points from public for UK

Children are waiting too long for mental health support, the NHS has been warned.

Children still ‘waiting far too long’ for mental health care, commissioner warns

Mr Cook wat attacked in Pattaya, Thailand, on Friday evening.

British tourist 'fighting for his life' after he was 'stabbed and thrown out of a car' in holiday hot spot

A photo of Palm Springs sign in the desert with palm trees

At least one dead after 'bomb' explosion near IVF clinic in Palm Springs as FBI launch 'terror probe'

Matt Lucas performs the role of Thénardier and Helen Walsh performs the role of Madame Thénardier during the number ‘One Day More’.

Comedian Matt Lucas pulls out of performance mid-show as voice 'deserts' him

Floral tributes left near the scene of a fire at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured.

Tributes paid to 'hero' firefighters and man killed in former RAF base blaze

An estimated half a million people turned out in London to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march on Downing Street to mark Nakba anniversary

In its current form the Bill would mean terminally ill adults with only six months left to live could apply for assistance to end their lives, with approval needed from two doctors and the expert panel.

Care homes and hospices must have right to opt out of assisted dying, MPs hear

The baby boy was welcomed into the world on April 30th.

Made In Chelsea star welcomes baby boy and reveals new name

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crystal Palace have lifted their first-ever trophy

Crystal Palace beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup and lift the club's first-ever major trophy
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli army airstrike on the European hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas resume ceasefire talks after IDF launches major ground offensive to 'seize and control' areas in Gaza
Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London

Five men who were stabbed at London music event arrested over 'violent disorder'

Starmer fire

Second man arrested in connection with arson attacks on houses and car linked to Keir Starmer
Donald Trump will hold a phone call with Putin

Donald Trump confirms he will call Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday in bid to end 'bloodbath' in Ukraine
The UK, which formerly topped the charts, has dropped significantly over the last decade

UK plummets down rankings for LGBTQ+ safety in Europe, following Supreme Court trans ruling
Migrants brought ashore at Dover after a small boat incident in the Channel (file image)

Iranian trio accused of spying in UK ‘arrived in country in lorries and on small boats’

Smoke billows over destroyed buildings on the Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on May 17

Israel launches major ground offensive to 'seize and control' areas in Gaza

A prison van leaves the rear of Manchester Magistrates' Court where R&B singer Chris Brown, 36, was remanded in custody until June 13

US rapper 'HoodyBaby' charged alongside Chris Brown over London nightclub 'assault'

Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London

Manhunt after five men stabbed at party in southeast London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla's new puppy Moley. The King and Queen are expected to see the names of their dogs featured in a Chelsea Flower Show garden when they visit the attraction.

Names of King and Queen’s dogs to feature in Chelsea Flower Show garden

King Charles has not yet granted permission for the Prince and Princess of Wales to bestow their own royal warrants on favoured brands.

King Charles delays allowing William and Kate to grant royal warrants to British brands

Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend.

Prince of Wales to present FA Cup trophy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News