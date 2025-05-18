Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson gives birth to premature twins after complicated pregnancy

Jesy Nelson announced the birth of her twin babies in a joint post on Instagram with her partner, Zion Foster. Picture: Instagram

By Jennifer Kennedy

Jesy Nelson has announced she has given birth to twins named Ocean and Story at 31 weeks after an induced labour in a London hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nelson said in a joint post on Instagram with her partner, Zion Foster, at 10am on Sunday morning: "Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!"

"We've never felt so in love."

The twins are named Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.

The babies were born on Thursday May 15.

Read More: Made In Chelsea star welcomes baby boy and reveals new name

Read More: McFly singer Tom Fletcher said seeing Paddington in a new musical 'makes me cry every time'

Nelson rose to fame as a member of girlband Little Mix, but quit the group in 2020 after struggling with her mental health. Picture: Alamy

Nelson has been open online about the complications she experienced during pregnancy. She explained the twins were 'living off one placenta' due to pre-stage TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome).

Her partner Zion Foster took part in the London Marathon in April 2025 to raise money for Twins Trust charity.

Nelson rose to fame as a member of girlband Little Mix after the group were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor.

She has been open online about her struggles with body image, mental health and online bullying.